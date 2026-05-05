Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall 3-2 in OT

At 8:25, Noah Cates went off on a defensive zone holding penalty in a board battle. Vladar stopped a Sebastian Aho one-timer from the right circle with a good kick save.

At 9:39, Carolina scored. Ehlers ripped home a one-timer over Vladar's glove from the right circle. Jackson Blake made the setup pass. The second assist went to K'Andre Miller. The Flyers were never able to clear the puck on the extended sequence.

The Flyers went back to the power play at 13:21. Taylor Hall went off for holding. Travis Konecny had an open look from the slot but an extra pass intended for Tyson Foerster at the back door. The scoring chance was lost.

Grundstrom went off for a holding the stick penalty at 16:16. The Flyers staged a strong penalty kill.

With 54.1 seconds left in the period, the Flyers were guilty of too many men on the ice. Carolina also had too many men on the ice, but only the Philadelphia infraction got called. The Hurricanes took a 1:06 carryover power play into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 6 - Hurricanes 9

Faceoffs: Flyers 3 - Hurricanes 15

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Carolina took their second delay of game penalty (Mark Jankowski) at 2:46. The Flyers never got going. They ultimately yielded a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush to Seth Jarvis and Eric Robinson. Vladar made the save, but Ristolainen was called for a tripping minor.

Travis Sanheim swept a puck to safety near the goal line. At 5:29, Vladar made a quick reaction save on Vladar after a low-to-high pass.

At 9:57, Carolina was called for too many men on the ice. The Flyers went to their fourth power play of the game. Zegras took a centering pass from Konecny but missed the net high and wide. Philly failed to generate any shot on net (third time in four power plays).

At 14:10, the Flyers took another penalty. Barkey was called for a high sticking minor as he tried to finish a check near the defensive blueline. Couturier turned in some outstanding PK work to create a shorthanded chance cutting in from the right circle and occupying the puck.

Dvorak got clipped with a high stick by Andrei Svechnikov at 17:18. With 36 seconds left on the kill, Michkon set up Dvorak but the shot hit the post. Martone was not quite able to direct the rebound.

In the final minute of the period, Jankowski had a grade A+ scoring chance but was unable to finish it.

Shots: Flyers 10 (16 overall) - Hurricanes 15 (24 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 12 (15 overall) - Hurricanes 9 (24 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Svechnikov high-sticked Dvorak in front of the Phlly net at 1:35. During the 5-on-4. Martone nearly scored in close on the lone chance of the two minutes. Yet another power play went by the wayside.

Late in a shift, Zegras had a 2-on-1 chance with Konecny. Staal caught up on the backcheck and neutralized the play.

Martone took a hit in the neutral zone to make sure he got the puck in deep.

Emil Andrae high-sticked Will Carrier in the defensive zone near the net at 7:40. After a long conference, Matvei Michkov was sent to the box for what was called roughing. The call was soon corrected to send off Andrae instead.

Vladar made a save on Stankoven and Ristolainen boxed out Blake as the netminder covered the puck. The Flyers killed off the rest.

Martone had a chance at one end. The play was broken up. At the other end, Jarvis beat Vladar from the top of the circle off a pass from Ehlers. The time of the goal was 11:21. Jordan Staal drew the secondary assist.

Vladar made a diving save on Stankoven. Hall attempted a wrap-around. There was heavy contact near the net. Vladar was called for slashing in retaliation to Stankoven's interference. Four on four play ensued at 14:36.

On a pass from Konecny, Couturier had a break from the blueline in. Andersen made the save.

Shots: Flyers 5 (21 overall) - Hurricanes 9 (33 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (24 overall) - Hurricanes 10 (34 overall)

OVERTIME SYNOPSIS

Vladar made a butterfly save on Jankowski on the first dangerous chance of sudden death. Zegras went offside as play moved the other way. Jarvis deflected a puck just wide.

Zegras came very close to scoring. The Flyes kept Carolina hemmed in deep until Svechnikov took a hooking penalty on Martone near the net at 6:29. The Flyers twice passed up open looks. K'Andre Miller blocked a Michkov shot.

Vladar fought off traffic on a Miller shot. With 7:04 lef and Dvorak playing without a stick, Vladar made a save on Walker cutting in on the net.

An Andersen turnover led to extended Philly pressure. Michkov was stopped on a backhand shot.

Konecny had the game on his stick as he went in alone on Andersen. The shot missed the net. Ehlers missed the net at the other end.

The game ended at 18:51 on a play at the net. Hall knocked the loose puck in the net. Walker drew the only assist.

Shots: Flyers 15 (36 overall) - Hurricanes 7 (42 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 4 (28 overall) - Hurricanes 9 (45 overall)

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov

Alex Bump - Denver Barkey - Porter Martone

Luke Glendening - Sean Couturier - Carl Grundstrom

Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York – Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

[Samuel Ersson]

POSTGAME RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Pace of play

The first period was played more to the Flyers' liking. The middle frame was played more to the Carolina pace and continued to be filled with penalties.

2. Keep feet moving

The Flyers played with their best pace of the game in overtime. Over the course of the game, Philly did a much better job at adjusting to Carolina's game than they did in the series opener.

3. Hard ice vs. soft ice

Both teams heavily focused on creating a lot of traffic in front of the net. Carolina was more successful at it in regulation but the Flyers generally defended well and Vladar took care of the rest.

4. Special teams

Neither team would be happy either with the volume of penalties they took or their respective struggles on the power play. The Flyers were 1-for-7 on the power play. They were 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.