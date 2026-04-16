Flyers Announce Game One at Pittsburgh to Begin Saturday April 18

The Philadelphia Flyers will open their postseason campaign against the Penguins on Saturday, April 18, at 8:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The game will be broadcast locally on NBCSP, nationally on ESPN and aired on 97.5 The Fanatic.

The announcement was made by the National Hockey League for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The NHL will announce additional start times and information for the remainder of the Flyers-Penguins First Round series at a later date.

The Flyers enter the playoffs as the third seed in the Metropolitan Division and will face their cross-state rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins, who secured the second seed in the First Round and home ice.

This will be the eighth time in franchise history that the Flyers and Penguins have met in the playoffs. All seven meetings with the Penguins have come in the last 37 years. The teams met three times in a five-year span from 2008 to 2012, and the Flyers have won four of the first seven matchups. The Flyers are an even 10-10 at home in the playoffs against the Penguins and hold a slight advantage on the road at 11-10.

Single-game tickets for Flyers home games during the First Round of the 2026 Flyers Playoffs, presented by Toyota, are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Single-event suite purchases are also available online here.