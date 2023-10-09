Farm Report: Standout Weekend for Philly Prospects

Carson Bjarnason (G, Brandon Wheat Kings, WHL)

The Flyers 2023 second-round pick (51st overall) signed an entry-level NHL contract shortly prior to having the deal slide to the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings for the 2023-24 season. He is 1-2-0 with a 4.02 GAA and .892 to date for a rebuilding Wheaties club that missed the playoffs last year with a 26-33-9 record. Bjarnason has already been bombarded with 111 shots in the first three games. His most successful outing to date was a 34-save performance in a 6-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos on September 30.

Players in European Leagues

Matvei Michkov (RW, HC Sochi, KHL)

Michkov was arguably the lone bright spot for HC Sochi in an ugly 10-1 thrashing at the hands of Severstal Cherepovets. Michkov was in the thick of no fewer than five prime scoring chances for Sochi, including a breakaway that he slipped between the goalie's pads but which went off the post and stayed out. He also set up three prime chances for linemates that were non finished off. Michkov did collect a primary assist on a play where he attacked from the wing shot at the pads for a rebound slam dunk that gave Sochi a short-lived 1-0 lead in the first period.

Despite the subsequent barrage of Severstal goals, Michkov was a respectable minus-one for the game in 14:37 of ice time. For the season, since being loaned from SKA St. Petersburg to Sochi for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign, Michkov has compiled five goals, seven assists, 12 points and a plus-five rating in 10 games.

Alexei Kolosov (G, Dinamo Minsk, KHL)

Signed by the Flyers this summer to an entry-level NHL contract and loaned to Dinamo for the 2023-24 season, the talented 21-year-old netminder is off to a strong start for a middling Dinamo club. This past week was his best to date, as he earned Player of the Game honors in back-to-back matches and notched his second shutout of the season (the first came in early September during his first start of the season).

To date this season, in six starts and one relief outing, Kolosov has posted a 3-4-1 record, 2.13 goals against average and .921 save percentage. By comparison, Dinamo's other goalie, 25-year-old former Otttawa Senators and Vegas Golden Knights netminder Dylan Ferguson, is 3-2-0 to date with a 2.84 GAA and .865 save percentage.

Alex Ciernik (LW, Västervik, Allsvenskan)

Selected by the Flyers in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2023 Entry Draft, Ciernik obtained permission from Västerviks IK to attend the Flyers' Rookie Camp last month before returning to his parent club for the Allsvenskan regular season. Allsvenskan in Sweden's top minor league. Ciernik scored a goal in the first of the two Rookie Games between the Flyers' prospects and their New York Rangers counterparts.

To date in the regular season, Ciernik has posted five points (3g, 2a) in five games. He celebrated his 19th birthday this past weekend (Oct. 8). In his young career to date, Ciernik has been a streak scorer and he's currently in a good groove.