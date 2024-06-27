The 2024 NHL Draft is deep in defense prospects who could be selected in the top half of the first round. There is a bit of a leap of faith involved with some of these players. Nevertheless, all possess at least some traits they could eventually parly someday into successful careers in the National Hockey League.

Here are five top candidates for selection within the top order. Specific ranking orders vary widely from NHL club to club and from pundit ro pundit. There is, however, a loose consensus about which players project as the likeliest to have their names called in the upper half of the first round.

Artyom Levshonov (Michigan State, NCAA): The Belarusian back, who has been playing in North America for the last two years, is coming off an outstanding freshman season for Michigan State. It's possible he could come off the board as early as second overall to the Chicago Blackhawks.

An explosive skater who also possesses good size (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) and puck ability, Levshunov is a high-floor, high-ceiling young defenseman. He's a late birthday player who will turn 19 on October 28. This can work against a prospect because nearly a year older than some in his Draft class, but should not hurt Levshunov's stock in this particular case.

Sam Dickinson (London Knights, OHL): Playing for Dale Hunter's Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights, Dickinson was a significant impact player in his Draft year. Toolsy, rangy in terms of mobility, offensively promising and big-framed (6-foot-3, 203 pounds), Dickinson is a consensus top-10 candidate for the 2004 Draft.

Some prognosticators even placed Dickison in -- or the cusp of -- the top fix, six or seven range. He played for a dominant and deep team, which helped boost his production in his Draft year (70 points in 68 games),but he showed an all-around upside to develop into a complete pro player as he gains experience.

Zeev Buium (Denver, NCAA): The younger brother of fellow Pioneers defenseman Shai Buium, Zeev Buium is coming off a season that saw him win a gold medal with Team USA at the World Junior Championships (3g, 2a in seven games) and the NCAA championship with Denver (11 goals, 50 points). A product of the US National Team Development Program. Bium is a cerebral young defenseman with good puck-moving and offensive skill. He's strictly of average size but is a competitive young player.

Buium was born and raised in the San Diego area, but both his parents are Israelis. A consensus top-10 to top-15 pick, he's set to become the highest-Drafted play of Israeli extraction since Max Birbraer was drafted in the second round (69th overall) by the New Jersey Devils in 2000.

Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit, OHL): A pure offensive defenseman playing a rover style, Parekh is crafty and elusive with an excellent finishing touch. He's coming off a 33-goal, 96 point regular season and five points in five games for Memorial Cup champion Saginaw.

Parehk gets questioned for his defensive play and some of his risk taking. Nevertheless, it's hard to overlook his combined 54 goals in the OHL from the back end over the last two years. Opponents have to by hyper aware of his ability to join the play -- or take off with the puck himself -- every time he is on the ice.

Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary Hitmen, WHL): Three assets lie at the forefront of Yakemchuk's case to be selected in the upper half of the first round: an explosive finishing ability (30 goals), a big frame (6-foot-3) and an aggressive physical style with considerable snarl (120 penalty minutes).

Yakemchuk sometimes gets questioned for his positional awareness, risk/reward judgement and puck management. The hope is that he harnesses his considerable tools and natural aggression into an effective NHL game.



Other first-round/ second-round candidates: Adam Jiricek (HC Plzen, Czech Extraliga), Charlie Elick (Brandon Wheat Kings, WHL), Ben Danforth (Oshawa Generals, OHL), Stian Solberg (Norwegian native, Färjestad, SHL in 2024-25 after playing for Vålerenga in Norway in 2023-24), Harrison Brunnicke (South Africa born, Kamloops Blazers, WHL), Cole Hutson (USNDTP in 2023-24, Boston University, NCAA, in 2024-25). EJ Emery (USNTDP in 2023-24, University of North Dakota, NCAA, in 2024-25), Dominik Badinka (Malmö Redhawks J20 team, Swedish J20 National League), Alfons Freis (Växjö Lakers HC J20 Swedish J20 Nationell league), Tarin Smith (Everett Slivertips, WHL), Jesse Pullkinen (huge-framed offensive D, JyP, Liiga),