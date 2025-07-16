Flyers Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

NOTES ON THE 2025-26 SCHEDULE:

· The 2025-26 schedule consists of 82 games – 41 home contests and 41 road contests. Philadelphia’s home schedule features 15 weekend games (11 on Saturday and four on Sunday).

· October, December, and January hold the most home games in a month this season with seven each. December has a season-high six-game homestand from December 1-13. November, December, January, and March hold the most road games in a month this season with eight. The Flyers will travel for a season-high four-game road trip on three occasions: November 24-29, December 14-20, and December 28-January 3.

· The Flyers will play 26 games against the Metropolitan Division opponents, including four games (two home and two road each) against Carolina, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh and Washington. The team will play three games against Columbus (two home, one road) and New Jersey (one home, two road).

· Philadelphia will also play three games against each team in the Atlantic Division for a total of 24 contests: Boston (two home, one road), Buffalo (one home, two road), Detroit (one home, two road), Florida (one home, two road), Montreal (one home, two road), Ottawa (two home, one road), Tampa Bay (two home, one road) and Toronto (two home, one road).

· The Flyers will play each team in the Western Conference twice (one home, one road) for a total of 32 contests. They will play eight of its 15 contests in December against a Western Conference opponent for the most of any month.

· Philadelphia will play 14 back-to-back games in the upcoming season, compared to 13 back-to-backs in 2024-25. The Flyers will also play three games in four nights 19 times and four games in six nights 24 times throughout the 2025-26 season.

Information on the Flyers TV and radio broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Full season ticket members will have first access to purchase single game tickets for the 2025-2026 season during presale beginning at 10AM on Tuesday, July 22. Full and half-season tickets are available now and include access to presale and other exclusive membership benefits. Flyer Wire subscribers will have access to purchase presale tickets starting at 1PM on Tuesday, July 22. Fans are encouraged to sign up for Flyer Wire for advance access to Flyers presales, breaking news, and other special offers. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10AM on Wednesday, July 23.