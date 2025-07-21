Flyers Alumni: Once a Flyer. Always a Flyer

More than 60 Flyers Alumni turned out for the recent Flyers Alumni Charity Classic weekend, consisting of three fundraising events in three days: a pickleball tournament in Malvern, a walk/run/ride event in Conshohocken and the annual golf tournament in Wilmington.

Following the golf event at Dupont Country Club, Brad Marsh announced a series of new "Alumni Supporting Alumni" programs. Although each operates separately, they are united around one common purpose.

Medical Concierge: This program was organized in conjunction with Dr. Gary Dorshimer, a longtime Flyers team doctor. It is designed to help under-insured or uninsured Alumni who need medical procedures. If applicable, the Flyers Alumni Association will bring the retired player to Philadelphia to undergo the necessary treatment.

Mental/Behavioral Health: Mental and behavioral health services, funded by the Flyers Alumni Association, are available to Alumni in neen on a strictly confidential basis.

If an elderly and/or infirmed Flyers Alum is no longer feasibly able to travel to the Philadelphia area for Alumni events, the Flyers Alumni Association will send familiar faces to come visit the fellow Alum where he lives. Most recently, Orest Kindrachuk paid a visit to Ed Van Impe. The Flyers Hall of Fame defenseman passed away a few weeks later. Last year, during the holiday season, Joe Watson and Al MacAdam visited Forbes Kennedy. "Forbie", who will celebrate his 90th birthday on August 18, is the most senior living Flyers Alum.

Alumni Scholarship program: This program is available to the child or grandchild of a Flyers Alum. The Flyers Alumni board of directors considers applications.

"We have a responsibility to give back to the local community. We do that with our programs like Every Child Deserves a Bike and 12 Days of Christmas. We also have a responsibility to support our fellow Alumni. The way we fund it is through the various fundraising events we do: the Charity Classic weekend, Friday Night FIghts, Fantasy Camp, and the like. Our event sponsors, the Flyers and, of course, the constant support of Flyers fans make all of it possible," said Marsh, who serves as Flyers Alumni Association president as well as the Flyers vice president of community development.