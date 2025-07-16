Breaking down the Flyers 2025-26 schedule

The curtain rises on the 2025-26 season on October 9 for the Philadelphia Flyers, as the club heads south to start the campaign against the Florida Panthers before heading back up to visit the Carolina Hurricanes. This two-game trip precedes the home opener on Monday, October 13, which will be a second meeting with Florida in the course of five days.

Here’s a look at some of the ins and outs of the new itinerary.

The Florida home opener starts off a four-game homestand, with visits from Winnipeg, Minnesota and Seattle following up. The Flyers will play nine out of ten games at home between October 13 and November 2. In fact, a good chunk of the home slate comes in the first half of the season – the Flyers will play 20 of their 41 home games prior to Christmas.

An early pair of rivalry games starts off the second part of that 10-game run, as the New York Islanders come in on October 25 for the first afternoon game of the year, followed by the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 28. It’s a five-game homestand during late October and early November, with visits from Nashville, Toronto and Calgary rounding it out.

The Flyers don’t play a back-to-back in the season’s first month. And their first such arrangement comes with no travel, as they’ll host Toronto and Calgary on the weekend of November 1-2.

Philadelphia plays each of the first eight Saturdays of the season, five at home and three on the road.

The Flyers have two four-game road trips prior to the Christmas break; both trips, however, are entirely within the Eastern time zone. One spans the last week of November and the other is in mid-December.

In between those trips, the Flyers will have a season-long six-game homestand starting with a December 1 meeting against Pittsburgh. It will comprise six of the seven home games in that month. The final home game of 2025 will be December 22 against Rick Tocchet’s old Vancouver club.

This year’s holiday week road trip is the first extended journey for the club outside of their time zone. This year’s trip includes stops in Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

After the trip, the Flyers will return home for a four-game homestand, opening the 2026 home slate with Anaheim, Toronto, and two consecutive games against Tampa Bay.

The second trip out West comes in the third week of January, comprising stops at Vegas, Utah and Colorado.

February is a light month once again this year due to another break in the schedule, this one lasting just shy of three weeks for the 2026 Olympics. The Flyers play just five times in February – twice at home in the first week of the month, and then three out of the last four days of the month.

There are 12 home games following the Olympic break, with one in February, seven in March and four in April.

March includes the last Western trip of the season, with the Flyers hitting all three California teams in a three-game, four-night stretch. They’ll get three days off before it and two off after it to acclimate.

The final long road trip of the season features stops in New Jersey, Detroit, and then Winnipeg. The Flyers may be the first group in the history of everything to have that specific itinerary.