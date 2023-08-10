After a couple years of planning their wedding it all came together and the end result was unforgettable.

Not only did he sign a fresh two-year extension with the Flames, but he celebrated a big day when tying the knot with wife Brooklyn.

"It was a lot of anticipation and just so ready to get to that day and it all went smoothly," he said. "It was great to have a lot of family and friends there. It was a great day and a lot of fun.

"I've had a lot of my family get married over the last few years and they told me to take it all in and enjoy the day because it all goes by fast, I didn't think it would go that fast but they were right. You get caught up in the moment and a lot of stuff going on."

And of course, the day wouldn't have been complete without having their dog Simba be a part of the celebrations.

Tweet from @NHLFlames: Congratulations to Walker and Brooklyn on their big day! 📸: Walker Duehr on IG (wduehr97) pic.twitter.com/Gt4z3NBTwo

"We wanted to get him in for a few shots. Brooklyn got him a little tuxedo bib," Duehr said. "We were able to get him out there for 20 minutes, got a few pictures with him, so it was good memories we'll have."

Splitting this past season between the Flames and Wranglers (AHL), Duehr quickly impressed the big club with his play and scored his first NHL goal in St. Louis on Jan. 12, 2023. The forward posted 11 points (7G, 4A) in 27 games with the Flames and 26 points (15G, 11A) in 41 games with the Wranglers.

Putting pen to paper was an accumulation of all the hard work put in to get here.

"It was an exciting time for my wife and I and my family in general," he said. "We love the city of Calgary, knowing we have that contract, we could get out here early.

"We love the city and summers here, so to be out here early and get back training with the guys has been good."

Headed into the upcoming campaign, the 25-year-old has been itching to get back on the ice with the entire squad and continue to grow his game.

With Ryan Huska taking over as bench boss - and Marc Savard and Dan Lambert joining the coaching staff - he's excited for the opportunities that may come his way.

"I always have expectations on myself and the way I want to play," he said. "I don't have any numbers or anything like that, juts a mindset of how I want to play every day and my approach.

"(With Husk) it's a big advantage and you get that sense of comfortability that you know him and he knows you. It's an exciting time for the team and organization to take a step ahead."