Trejbal Set For International Summer Tournament

Czechia, Finland, Switzerland to participate in event as part of World Juniors roster evaluation

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By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Tobias Trejbal will play for Czechia at a summer tournament that will serve as the first step to determining 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship rosters.

Czechia, Switzerland, and Finland will face off later this month, with Finland icing both U19 and U20 rosters.

Trejbal, selected in the second round of the 2026 NHL Draft, is one of three netminders named to his country's roster.

Their schedule is as follows:

Sunday, July 19 vs. Finland U20

Monday, July 20 vs. Finland U19

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Switzerland

Friday, July 24 vs. Switzerland

After spending the 2025-26 season in the USHL with Youngstown, 18-year-old Trejbal will head to the NCAA with UMass this upcoming season. Last year, he posted a 30-9-3 record with a 2.12 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

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