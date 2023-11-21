News Feed

Flames Stay Undeated in Seattle with Come-From-Behind OT Victory

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

Pospisil Is Feeling The Love From Back Home In Slovakia

Say What - 'Play A Tight Game'

Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

DeSimone's NHL story one of persistence, hard work

Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'

Say What - 'Gave Ourselves A Chance To Win'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Pick Up A Point

Flames overcome deficits to earn point against Islanders

5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders 18.11.23

Dube having a Blast in alternate uniform

Say What - 'We’ve Been Playing Pretty Good Hockey'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Take Down Pacific Rivals

Say What - 'It Felt Good'

Flames beat Canucks in dominating win

Flames Set For First Meeting With Rival Canucks

Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'

The buzz around the rink following a big win over the Kraken

Andersson on getting the OT win:

"Our second period wasn't good enough today. Sloppy. They were all over us but you're down one goal in the third and we're just sticking with it and we found a way to bring it to overtime. And in overtime, you almost have to give one up to get one. It's nice to see us get one in overtime, it's been a while, it feels like.

"Good first, terrible second, battled back in the third and managed to win in overtime."

On scoring the OT winner:

"I told Tanny (Chris Tanev) before, I was going to end it – so I kind of felt like I had to. (laughing). Nah, all jokes aside, I don't know… When it's an overtime winner, you're not really thinking about your celebration, it just comes to you. A lot of emotions today, you know it's a big divisional matchup, so a lot of emotions and it's a good start to our road trip.”

On trying the wraparound first:

“I haven't seen (the replay), but it felt like I had him on the wraparound. I felt like he was very far out, I went for the wraparound and I saw it kind of bounced back at me and I saw he was scrambling. I just kind of threw it at the net and it went in, so it was nice to see that one go in and a bounce go our way.”

On Mangiapane scoring his 100th goal:

"Super happy for Mang, my lon-time friend. Super happy for him. He deserves it. And Backs, 500 points as well. So, two really cool milestones and super happy for both of him.”

"I told Tanny before I was gonna end it"

Backlund on recording his 500th career point:

"Feels good that it was a pass on a winning goal and a big win for us. Yeah, it's a big milestone. When I came into the league and my first few years I mean me and Francis talked about it earlier, never thought or expected myself to get to 500 points.... Worked hard to get here and I'm proud and excited about it."

Trio2

"I'm proud and excited about it"

Mangiapane on his milestone marker:

“I just knew the puck was going to the net. It was a good play by Lindy and all the guys on the ice to win the draw. It was a simple play, but I'm happy it went off me and went in.”

Trio1

On the belief in the locker-room:

“We're a tough team when we all play together and all play the right way. At times we get away from it and we have to clean that up, but I think when we really want to and want to bear down, we're a tough team to play against.”

"It was a good comeback win"

Huska on how the game played out:

“There were ebbs and flows. That's for sure. Good first period, awful second period, great third period and it was nice to get a win in overtime.”

On what changed in the third period:

“I think they just dug in a little bit. You often know when (the players) aren't happy in between periods. As a coach, you walk by sometimes and can hear some of the guys talking and that's a positive thing for us that we had certain guys saying the right things. It was nice to see the response, for sure.”

On Mangiapane scoring his 100th goal:

“That's where he scores his goals - or where he should be scoring his goals from there. Great for him, great for Mikael. Those are two pretty big milestone nights for important players on our team.”

On the strong opening shift from the Backlund line, leading to Lindholm’s goal:

“We put a lot of importance good starts, first periods and trying to win your first periods. We've talked a lot about Mikael and Blake the last little while and they were ready to play. And usually when your key guys are, your team usually follows suit. 

“We slipped a little in the second period but found a way to get it back."

"There were ebbs and flows, that's for sure"