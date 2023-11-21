Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'

Andersson on getting the OT win:

"Our second period wasn't good enough today. Sloppy. They were all over us but you're down one goal in the third and we're just sticking with it and we found a way to bring it to overtime. And in overtime, you almost have to give one up to get one. It's nice to see us get one in overtime, it's been a while, it feels like.

"Good first, terrible second, battled back in the third and managed to win in overtime."

On scoring the OT winner:

"I told Tanny (Chris Tanev) before, I was going to end it – so I kind of felt like I had to. (laughing). Nah, all jokes aside, I don't know… When it's an overtime winner, you're not really thinking about your celebration, it just comes to you. A lot of emotions today, you know it's a big divisional matchup, so a lot of emotions and it's a good start to our road trip.”

On trying the wraparound first:

“I haven't seen (the replay), but it felt like I had him on the wraparound. I felt like he was very far out, I went for the wraparound and I saw it kind of bounced back at me and I saw he was scrambling. I just kind of threw it at the net and it went in, so it was nice to see that one go in and a bounce go our way.”

On Mangiapane scoring his 100th goal:

"Super happy for Mang, my lon-time friend. Super happy for him. He deserves it. And Backs, 500 points as well. So, two really cool milestones and super happy for both of him.”