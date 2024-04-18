Say What - 'Put On A Good Show'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on younger players making impressions and playing in the AHL playoffs:

"There’s first impressions, always, and last impressions, so that matters for these young guys. And I think it’s an awesome thing that our minor league team had success, so these guys can go and play in games that matter. That’s important for their development, and it’s important for where we want to go in the future."

On the personal milestones at play tonight:

"Blake Coleman, when you talk about him, this is a career year for him with regards to points being put up, so he keeps getting better. He didn’t come in expecting to be a 30-goal guy this year, or potentially a 30-goal guy, he just came in to be his very best so you’re hopeful for him that he gets that tonight. MacKenzie, over the course of the year, has been consistent with his play; he came in this year the right way, and the offence I think is a by-product of the way his mentality’s been, so you’re hopeful he gets 20. And Naz, as consistent as he’s been over the course of the year, every day he’s been on a line that’s been arguably our best line, and a lot of that has to do with the way Naz has approached it, so you would love to see him be able to finish it that way as well, and get his 30th."