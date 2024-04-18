Say What - 'Put On A Good Show'

Nazem Kadri on what personal milestones mean:
"It’s a memory, it’s quite an achievement for all of us, obviously. I think moreso looking back on it to take some sort of good out of the season, and be proud of yourself."
On his 75 points and consistent play this season:
"Just trying to stay with it, of course I’m a competitive guy, I hold myself to a high standard and I expect a lot out of myself, so when it comes to producing, I want to be a guy to try and help in that department. Continuing to stay with, stay focused, not get frustrated I think is the key, and all year I think I’ve been pretty steady, so that’s something I’m proud of."