Say What - 'Put On A Good Show'

The buzz ahead of the Flames' season finale against San Jose

By Calgary Flames Staff
Nazem Kadri on what personal milestones mean:

"It’s a memory, it’s quite an achievement for all of us, obviously. I think moreso looking back on it to take some sort of good out of the season, and be proud of yourself."

On his 75 points and consistent play this season:

"Just trying to stay with it, of course I’m a competitive guy, I hold myself to a high standard and I expect a lot out of myself, so when it comes to producing, I want to be a guy to try and help in that department. Continuing to stay with, stay focused, not get frustrated I think is the key, and all year I think I’ve been pretty steady, so that’s something I’m proud of."

Blake Coleman on chasing 30 goals:

"I’m not putting a ton of pressure on it, but I’d be lying if I said it wouldn’t be a special milestone for me. Definitely getting way too many calls and texts about it; didn’t know that many people folllowed the hockey season. Like I said, it’s Game 82, you just want to put a good effort on the ice; it’s the last game in front of our fans, so hopefully we can put on a good show."

On MacKenzie Weegar's shot-blocking prowess:

"Thick boy, eatin’ 200 pucks and not missing any time. Just shows how important he is on both ends of the ice: he eats a ton of minutes, he’s got a great shot, he’s a great passer, just a really well-rounded defenceman and those numbers just speak to that."

Mikael Backlund on tonight's game:

"I feel mixed emotions, we’re excited to play a game but at the same time, playoffs are around the corner, we’re not in; it’s always upsetting. It’s gonna be hard this weekend when it starts, we’re not in it, and it’s going to be on TV. All your work through the regular season is to get to the playoffs, when you’re out, to watch on TV, it’s tough."

On finishing the season on a strong note:

"Last game together, have fun together and play hard for each other. We want to finish on a good note in front of our fans, who support us the whole year through our ups and downs. It’s a big game to show them our love, too, for their support all year."

Head Coach Ryan Huska on younger players making impressions and playing in the AHL playoffs:

"There’s first impressions, always, and last impressions, so that matters for these young guys. And I think it’s an awesome thing that our minor league team had success, so these guys can go and play in games that matter. That’s important for their development, and it’s important for where we want to go in the future."

On the personal milestones at play tonight:

"Blake Coleman, when you talk about him, this is a career year for him with regards to points being put up, so he keeps getting better. He didn’t come in expecting to be a 30-goal guy this year, or potentially a 30-goal guy, he just came in to be his very best so you’re hopeful for him that he gets that tonight. MacKenzie, over the course of the year, has been consistent with his play; he came in this year the right way, and the offence I think is a by-product of the way his mentality’s been, so you’re hopeful he gets 20. And Naz, as consistent as he’s been over the course of the year, every day he’s been on a line that’s been arguably our best line, and a lot of that has to do with the way Naz has approached it, so you would love to see him be able to finish it that way as well, and get his 30th."

