Say What - 'He's A Warrior'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Dan Vladar having season-ending hip surgery:
“It's a tough one, for sure. When you get into that situation, you want the best for him. The reason why it gets done now is really about that. He'll be ready in time for next year, so it allows him to get his season off to a proper start. All that stuff kind of comes into play with it. It's part of it. Guys, they want to be in the net in his situation more often than not. He's a couple tough starts lately in regards to how the team played in front of him. But once this is done, I know he's going to come back better and stronger from it.”
On how he’ll split the starts between Jacob Markstrom and Dustin Wolf:
“They'll both play. What we do know is Marky - if everything stays according to plan right now - will play our next game. Other than that, both guys will play.”
On if Connor Zary is a available to play after practicing with the team:
“We're still listing him as day-to-day. We're hopeful that he's going to be ready to play (soon), but he's still listed as day-to-day.”