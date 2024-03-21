Say What - 'He's A Warrior'

The talk in the dressing room following Thursday's practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Dan Vladar having season-ending hip surgery:

“It's a tough one, for sure. When you get into that situation, you want the best for him. The reason why it gets done now is really about that. He'll be ready in time for next year, so it allows him to get his season off to a proper start. All that stuff kind of comes into play with it. It's part of it. Guys, they want to be in the net in his situation more often than not. He's a couple tough starts lately in regards to how the team played in front of him. But once this is done, I know he's going to come back better and stronger from it.”

On how he’ll split the starts between Jacob Markstrom and Dustin Wolf:

“They'll both play. What we do know is Marky - if everything stays according to plan right now - will play our next game. Other than that, both guys will play.”

On if Connor Zary is a available to play after practicing with the team:

“We're still listing him as day-to-day. We're hopeful that he's going to be ready to play (soon), but he's still listed as day-to-day.”

Markstrom on returning to practice:

“It's good, it's a good feeling. It's never fun being on the sidelines and watching the games on TV and not getting out there and battling. It's a good feeling being out there and practicing again.”

On Vladar missing the rest of the season:

“He's a warrior. He's been battling this for quite some while and it's obviously it's out in public, he's going to get some work done and fix this problem he has. Seeing what he's been through the last few years and how he battled and never complains and is always happy. Big picture, this is a good thing. He'll get some time to recover and he's going to feel great when everything has settled down.”

On Vladar (and others) battling through injuries:

“Everyone, not only goalies, but players, too - you see a lot more stuff that doesn't come out to you guys and doesn't come out to the public or the fans that guys go through. You want to see those guys succeed and play good - then, at some point, Vladdy, I don't think he wanted to miss any games or any practices. You kind of have to be told you need to be sidelined. And then, it's frustrating. He's been awesome for our group and he gets this fixed and hopefully he'll come back and elevate this team even more.”

On what kind of wisdom he can share with Wolf down the stretch:

“It's a lot (more) mental than people think. It's kind of how the game is, because even now, I go through stretches where I think the game is so fast, and then when I feel good and have success in my play, the game is really slow. You're in position and just waiting for it. It's kind of read of the pace of the game and try to stay ahead of it the whole time.”

On the playoff race:

“All we can do is just play every night and compete and try to win and as long as there's a chance, there's a chance. Anything can happen. We've got great leadership in this locker-room and everyone's got to pick up a shovel and start digging.”

Andrei Kuzmenko on returning to Vancouver on Saturday:

“Yes, it's going to be a very interesting game against Vancouver. It's a good game. … Great fans in Vancouver and the same in Calgary. 

“Little bit excited, but same game.”

On his memories of Vancouver:

“It was good. Good time. Good city. Good fans. And the coaching staff and good players. Going to Vancouver was a good moment for me. I like this time in Vancouver. But now it's the next page and I like this team, I like these guys and it's a very interesting moment in my career, in Calgary."

Related Content

Flames Statement On Dan Vladar

News Feed

Flames Statement On Dan Vladar

'It's Definitely An Honour'

In Loving Memory

Future Watch Update - 19.03.24

Flames Assign Jakob Pelletier To Wranglers

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Clipped By Caps

Say What - 'Special Teams Got Beat'

Flames Fall To Caps

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Capitals

“It’s unbelievable"

Say What - 'Know What We Have To Do'

Flames Sign Sam Morton

5 Things - Flames vs. Capitals

'Grateful For Everything'

FlamesTV Podcast - Good Hab-its

Au Revoir!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canadiens - 16.03.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Canadiens