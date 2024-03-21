Say What - 'He's A Warrior'

Markstrom on returning to practice:

“It's good, it's a good feeling. It's never fun being on the sidelines and watching the games on TV and not getting out there and battling. It's a good feeling being out there and practicing again.”

On Vladar missing the rest of the season:

“He's a warrior. He's been battling this for quite some while and it's obviously it's out in public, he's going to get some work done and fix this problem he has. Seeing what he's been through the last few years and how he battled and never complains and is always happy. Big picture, this is a good thing. He'll get some time to recover and he's going to feel great when everything has settled down.”

On Vladar (and others) battling through injuries:

“Everyone, not only goalies, but players, too - you see a lot more stuff that doesn't come out to you guys and doesn't come out to the public or the fans that guys go through. You want to see those guys succeed and play good - then, at some point, Vladdy, I don't think he wanted to miss any games or any practices. You kind of have to be told you need to be sidelined. And then, it's frustrating. He's been awesome for our group and he gets this fixed and hopefully he'll come back and elevate this team even more.”

On what kind of wisdom he can share with Wolf down the stretch:

“It's a lot (more) mental than people think. It's kind of how the game is, because even now, I go through stretches where I think the game is so fast, and then when I feel good and have success in my play, the game is really slow. You're in position and just waiting for it. It's kind of read of the pace of the game and try to stay ahead of it the whole time.”

On the playoff race:

“All we can do is just play every night and compete and try to win and as long as there's a chance, there's a chance. Anything can happen. We've got great leadership in this locker-room and everyone's got to pick up a shovel and start digging.”