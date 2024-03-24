Say What - 'Fought Hard To The End'

What was talked about following a 4-2 loss to the Canucks

By Calgary Flames Staff
Nazem Kadri on a tight loss to the Canucks:

“I thought we fought hard to the end. Obviously, there were a couple plays in there that kind of decide the game and we'd like back. But we fought hard and gave it a good effort tonight.”

On some of the looks they generated on the powerplay:

“Lots of chances, just a tip away from executing. I liked the way we moved it around today, had a few opportunities, unfortunately couldn't get one.”

On what allowed them to tit the ice in the third:

“Just continue to play how we played. For the most part, we played a pretty solid 60 minutes. Obviously, they're a talented team and took advantage of a couple mistakes. And we hit a couple posts. They just went post-out today.”

On re-grouping for a back-to-back Sunday vs. Buffalo:

“Just reset. Opportunity to put two points in the bank. Not the most ideal conditions and scenario, but we'll be ready to play.”

Rasmus Andersson on how the game played out:

“After the first 10 minutes, I thought we were better and better, and we kind of grew into the game as it went. We knew they were going to come out hot and we haven't played for a few days either, so maybe that was a little bit in the back of our head. But after the first period, I thought we played well and we generated enough chances to win. We had a few Grade-A's with a few minutes left, and then they get a powerplay, and the game's over kind of. We played well enough to win. If our powerplay gets one, we're right in it. That was a tough one.”

On generating so much pressure, but not cashing on their best chances:

“It's frustrating when it doesn't go in, but we're playing a good team and you've got to capitalize against a good team. We didn't manage to do that today. Just re-charge and be ready for tomorrow.”

Joel Hanley on the difference in this one:

“I thought we played a pretty solid road game. They're obviously a good team over there and if we capitalize on the powerplay and get a kill there, you never know. But overall, we played a pretty good game.”

On finding their game after a slow start:

“They come out hard in this building and they got a quick one. I thought we settled in and played our game. Unfortunately, we weren't able to capitalize on a few of our chances. It's just unfortunate we couldn't get the dub.”

On playing against some of the league’s top teams:

“We've been playing a lot of good teams and it's a learning curve, I guess. You've got to find ways to win and this time, it's obviously hard to find those wins, especially with the playoffs around the corner. But overall, we played pretty good.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska on what he saw from his team:

“I thought we played a good road game. We had a poor read on their first goal early in the game. And then I thought after the first five, six minutes, we settled in and played a pretty good road game. Our finish in those situations or those chances wasn't there for us - and they scored on the powerplay and we didn't.”

On special teams playing such a key role:

“That's always the difference. Penalty kill, powerplay, when you're playing tight-checking games and there isn't a lot of room on the ice, that would be the difference almost 100% of the time.

“Situations where you would like to see that finish, when you have an opportunity on the road when you're happy with the way you're playing, you'd like to see that finish.”

On the play of the fourth line:

“Moving their feet, they were hard on the forecheck and they get into bodies, and that's something that's important for our team, because they're the guys that do that. And if they can bring that in a game consistently, then they're hard guys to play against and it frees up some minutes for some of our other guys as well.”

