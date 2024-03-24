Say What - 'Fought Hard To The End'

Nazem Kadri on a tight loss to the Canucks:

“I thought we fought hard to the end. Obviously, there were a couple plays in there that kind of decide the game and we'd like back. But we fought hard and gave it a good effort tonight.”

On some of the looks they generated on the powerplay:

“Lots of chances, just a tip away from executing. I liked the way we moved it around today, had a few opportunities, unfortunately couldn't get one.”

On what allowed them to tit the ice in the third:

“Just continue to play how we played. For the most part, we played a pretty solid 60 minutes. Obviously, they're a talented team and took advantage of a couple mistakes. And we hit a couple posts. They just went post-out today.”

On re-grouping for a back-to-back Sunday vs. Buffalo:

“Just reset. Opportunity to put two points in the bank. Not the most ideal conditions and scenario, but we'll be ready to play.”