Say What - 'Close Game Til The End'

What was said following the Flames' setback versus the Sabres

By Calgary Flames Staff
Mikael Backlund on the loss to the Sabres:

"Pretty tight game, came down to they scored on their chance, we had some looks too, to score, we didn’t. Our line gave up one there, they scored, and that was the difference."

On dropping two close games this weekend:

"Tough weekend for sure, for us. I thought the compete level was there both games and we’re battling hard, execution maybe wasn’t there as well as we wanted. It’s tough, new day tomorrow, wake up tomorrow and focus on the next game. Either way, not many games left, you’ve got to enjoy them."

"Tough weekend for sure, for us"

Jonathan Huberdeau on the setback to the Sabres:

"It was a close game ’til the end, obviously they got a late goal in the third. I think we’re getting chances, we just don’t really finish and we don’t capitalize on it."

On trying to stay positive:

"We have to, it doesn’t matter what position we’re in, we’ve got to play for the pride of the jersey, the organization and for us. Try to enjoy these last games and play hard, play as a team like we’ve been doing all year."

"It was a close game ’til the end"

Oliver Kylington on the loss:

"Just hard, I thought we had looks and momentum during the game where we could have put them away, and we didn’t, and we gave them hope. They capitalized, and they scored, and we were chasing again. We didn’t have the lead the whole game, we didn’t control the game it felt like; it was just a lot of back and forth, it wasn’t consistent enough."

On how to move forward:

"We play for each other, and as individuals, and everyone as individuals has to come to work and do their part, and we build that chemistry together and we go out and play for each other. It doesn’t matter where we are in the standings, and how everything looks, we have to go out and play for each other. That has to be there, it doesn’t matter what time of year it is."

"It wasn’t consistent enough"

Ryan Huska on the loss to Buffalo:

"Similar for me as it was in Vancouver, I mean, you’re in close games and you have to find a way to win. I guess that’s what I’m disappointed about, like, 1-1 with 10 minutes left in the third, you want to find a way to win those games."

On what he'd like his group's mindset to be:

"We need to push to win hockey games, and whether you’re sitting in the standings where we would like to be right now where we’re not, or we’re in a situation that we are, we have to come and play hard all the time and that’s a responsibility that all players have, and for me, I get disappointed about these last two games moreso than anything because those were winnable games for us, and we didn’t find a way to get it done."

"You want to find a way to win those games"

