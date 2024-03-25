Say What - 'Close Game Til The End'

Mikael Backlund on the loss to the Sabres:

"Pretty tight game, came down to they scored on their chance, we had some looks too, to score, we didn’t. Our line gave up one there, they scored, and that was the difference."

On dropping two close games this weekend:

"Tough weekend for sure, for us. I thought the compete level was there both games and we’re battling hard, execution maybe wasn’t there as well as we wanted. It’s tough, new day tomorrow, wake up tomorrow and focus on the next game. Either way, not many games left, you’ve got to enjoy them."