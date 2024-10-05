Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames wrap up the preseason at home against the Jets, with puck drop set for 7 P.M. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The action is available on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App.
Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Sam Honzek
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDERS
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf