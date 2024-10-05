Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames wrap up the preseason at home against the Jets, with puck drop set for 7 P.M. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The action is available on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App.

Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Sam Honzek

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf