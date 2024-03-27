Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks 

The Flames kick off a two-game road swing tonight in Chicago for the final meeting of the season against the Blackhawks.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 PM MT with Sportsnet 1 carrying the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom