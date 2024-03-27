Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks 

The Flames kick off a two-game road swing tonight in Chicago for the final meeting of the season against the Blackhawks.
Puck drop is set for 6:30 PM MT with Sportsnet 1 carrying the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato
DEFENCE
Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom