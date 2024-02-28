Practice Notebook - 28.02.24

Kipper Night

The squad won’t hit the ice for a game until Saturday, the same night that 34 is set to be raised to ‘Dome rafters.

A night that has been marked on fans calendars, it very well could provide a boost of energy before puck drop against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“A lot of the guys that are still here were part of Jarome’s (jersey retirement) you see the emotion in the building and you see from the ceremony with how people speak about Kipper in this situation, there is emotion that comes with it.

“When you talk about the Calgary Flames you hear about Lanny, Jarome and Kipper, those are the names people often talk about so everyone is very familiar what he did for this team. There was a lot of talk of how he had the ability to put the team on his back and win the game on his own so people know all about him.”