Practice Notebook - 28.02.24

After a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the boys hit the ice at WinSport Wednesday for a high energy practice.
Jacob Markstrom did not skate (maintenance) while Andrei Kuzmenko, who has missed the last two games due to illness, alternated with Jakob Pelletier during line rushes and drills.
The following lines and pairings were used:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier/Andrei Kuzmenko - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDERS
Dan Vladar