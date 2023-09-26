News Feed

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' Technology Comes to the Scotiabank Saddledome

Sharangovich, Dube Score in Shootout as Flames Top Kraken

Skills & Thrills
Flames lose to Kraken in NHL preseason tilt

Flames Edged 5-3 By Kraken
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 25.09.23

Ben Jones focused on Flames camp

'Get My Foot In The Door'
Ciona Returns to Seattle for the First Time as a Pro

'I'm So Excited'
Flames @ Kraken Roster

Flames vs. Kraken Roster

Flames beat Canucks 10-0 in NHL preseason

Hatty For Matty
Ruzicka Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity

'This Is A Moment For Him'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Flames vs. Canucks Roster

Flames host Canucks in NHL preseason action

Preview - Flames vs. Canucks
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson

Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23

Pelletier Hungry to Lock Down Roster Spot

'Learned How To Be A Pro'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier

NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

New threads are a nod to the historic colorway used by the Calgary Stampeders hockey team

By NHL Public Relations
The National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled the uniforms the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will wear when they face off in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, October 29 (5 p.m. MT, SN, TVAS, TNT). A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The Flames’ NHL Heritage Classic look nods to the historic red and white colorway used by the Calgary Stampeders hockey team. The only Flames Gold featured within the entire uniform is the word “CALGARY FLAMES” in the crest and top stitch detailing in the numbers.

For the Oilers’ NHL Heritage Classic look, adidas created new front crest artwork that combines the vintage-inspired uniform with the distinctive oil drop of the Oilers, featuring a player number in the oil drop crest. The new player names and numbers, designed by adidas, are rendered in layered felt. Adidas paid meticulous attention to details in completing this traditional look, including the use of sleeve numbers on only one arm and the captain’s marks overlapping the shoulder yoke.

Adidas designed the new player names and numbers that are rendered in felt with top stitch details meant to evoke denim-reinforced sewing techniques seen on a cowboy’s blue jeans. Adidas’ attention to detail included incorporating elements that were inspired by vintage designs like the extended yoke that drops so low on the sleeve that the sleeve numbers sit upon it.

The NHL Heritage Classic jerseys will be available for purchase at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics’ network of online stores and at Oilers’ and Flames’ team stores. In addition, the jerseys will be offered at additional retailers.