NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

The National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled the uniforms the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will wear when they face off in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, October 29 (5 p.m. MT, SN, TVAS, TNT). A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
The Flames’ NHL Heritage Classic look nods to the historic red and white colorway used by the Calgary Stampeders hockey team. The only Flames Gold featured within the entire uniform is the word “CALGARY FLAMES” in the crest and top stitch detailing in the numbers.