'His Game Was Taking Off'

Nemec's tantalizing skill-set excites Conroy and the Flames

20260623_Conroy
By Ryan Dittrick
CalgaryFlames.com

With all kinds of draft capital practically spilling from his suit pockets, a swing like this from Craig Conroy sure livened things up during an already exciting week around these parts.

It felt ‘right’ – both in timing, and opportunity.

With business quickly picking up around the NHL, the Flames GM entered the fray with a deep drive of his own, acquiring defenceman Simon Nemec and forward Maxim Tsyplakov from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2027 (VGK), a conditional first-round pick in 2028 (COL), a second-round pick (NYR) in this week’s draft, and prospect Etienne Morin.

“We've always been targeting younger, high-end players that we feel we could bring in and help support the group,” Conroy said during a quick break in his draft-week meetings at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “Even when we made the trades (in the spring) and got all the picks back, this is part of it. Sometimes it's to have a pick... and other times, it's acquiring assets and using them to add pieces like this.

“I know people will say, 'Well, you gave up two firsts and a second.' But the way we look at it is that we're getting a high-end player that's 22-years-old, who's already playing in the NHL, that's going to come in here and be a big part of this team next year.

“Then, you get Tsyplakov back, too. He’s a bigger body that just couldn’t find any traction here, but had a really good year with the Islanders a couple of seasons ago.

“To give up a 2027 first and a 2028 first from two very good teams – teams that I feel with be top teams in the league for the next few years – and get a second-overall pick is a priority for us and we decided to pull the trigger.”

And therein lies the nuance.

In cooking up this deal, Conroy was firm on a few parameters – the most important being that his own first-round picks (like No. 6 in the upcoming draft, or next year’s and beyond) were never on the table. That the Vegas and Colorado picks are both Top-10 protected means you’re likely getting a late choice in each of the next two drafts.

“That was big for me,” Conroy said. “We were not going to give up our own first-round picks. Our first-round picks were never going to be in any of these deals.”

That was his rule when it came to the acquisition cost. 

The next was about targeting the right player(s).

In Nemec, the Flames get a 6-foot-1, 190-lb. right-shot blueliner who was a second-overall pick in the 2022 draft. And at just 22 years old, he immediately becomes one of Calgary’s youngest players, while boasting a tantalizing pedigree Conroy believes will be unlocked with an increase in opportunity.

“The next 10 to 15 years, you're hoping that he's a Calgary Flame and that he helps us win,” Conroy said. “That's the goal. 

“For him, he wanted to have maybe a bigger role and we’re going to be able to give him that here with the Flames.”

Nemec appeared in 68 games last year, recording 11 goals and 26 points, while averaging 19:40 in ice time and finishing above 50% in even-strength possession.

He isn’t your prototypical ‘puck-moving’ D – instead, opting to jump up in the offence and make plays off the rush, almost like a rover.

So, how does this all fit in at the Saddledome, with Zayne Parekh, Zach Whitecloud and Hunter Brzustewicz already on the right side?

Easy.

“I really enjoyed watching Zayne at the end of the year on the left side,” Conroy said. “In fact, in talking to Zayne during the exit interviews, he said he felt more comfortable on the left and loved playing with Whitecloud. That freed me up to think about this, too, when I was doing it. 

“Both are offensive-type players, but Zayne is probably your PP1 guy and Nemec is going to play both special teams and play against top players, too.”

Nemec is in need of a new contract as a restricted free agent. Conroy has already touched base with both the player and his agent and anticipates those conversations to get underway in the near future.

But for now, his focus lies squarely on the draft, which kicks off with Round 1 this Friday at 5 p.m. MT and remains one of the most pivotal in franchise history.

Conroy laughs when asked about the number of picks – conceding that Tuesday’s deal leaves his talented amateur-scouting staff with ‘only’ 10 of the 11 they began the week with. 

“Our amateur guys, they understand if you can go get a player of this calibre, you have to pay a premium,” he said. “To be able to go and get a player – a second-overall pick – like this and the way we see him on our team next year and beyond…

“He's really been trending in the right direction. Especially in the last half of last year, his game was taking off.

“We’re very happy.”

News Feed

'Really Good Spot For Me'

Flames Acquire Simon Nemec & Maxim Tsyplakov

2026 NHL Draft Class - Mathis Preston

Calgary Kids - Will McLaughlin

2026 NHL Draft Class - Ryder Cali

Calgary Kids - Brayden Klimpke

Order Of Selection Set For The 2026 NHL Draft

Flames Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

2026 NHL Draft Class - Alexander Command

2026 NHL Draft Class - Maddox Dagenais

2026 NHL Draft Class - Brooks Rogowski

Calgary Kids - Benett Kelly

Flames Mourn The Passing Of Alvin Libin

2026 NHL Draft Class - Jonah Sivertson

The Top-5 'Must-Haves' At The Flames Equipment Sale

Calgary Kids - Zach Olsen

2026 NHL Draft Class - Ilia Morozov

2026 NHL Draft Class - Jack Hextall