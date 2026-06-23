'His Game Was Taking Off'

With all kinds of draft capital practically spilling from his suit pockets, a swing like this from Craig Conroy sure livened things up during an already exciting week around these parts.

It felt ‘right’ – both in timing, and opportunity.

With business quickly picking up around the NHL, the Flames GM entered the fray with a deep drive of his own, acquiring defenceman Simon Nemec and forward Maxim Tsyplakov from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2027 (VGK), a conditional first-round pick in 2028 (COL), a second-round pick (NYR) in this week’s draft, and prospect Etienne Morin.

“We've always been targeting younger, high-end players that we feel we could bring in and help support the group,” Conroy said during a quick break in his draft-week meetings at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “Even when we made the trades (in the spring) and got all the picks back, this is part of it. Sometimes it's to have a pick... and other times, it's acquiring assets and using them to add pieces like this.

“I know people will say, 'Well, you gave up two firsts and a second.' But the way we look at it is that we're getting a high-end player that's 22-years-old, who's already playing in the NHL, that's going to come in here and be a big part of this team next year.

“Then, you get Tsyplakov back, too. He’s a bigger body that just couldn’t find any traction here, but had a really good year with the Islanders a couple of seasons ago.

“To give up a 2027 first and a 2028 first from two very good teams – teams that I feel with be top teams in the league for the next few years – and get a second-overall pick is a priority for us and we decided to pull the trigger.”

And therein lies the nuance.

In cooking up this deal, Conroy was firm on a few parameters – the most important being that his own first-round picks (like No. 6 in the upcoming draft, or next year’s and beyond) were never on the table. That the Vegas and Colorado picks are both Top-10 protected means you’re likely getting a late choice in each of the next two drafts.

“That was big for me,” Conroy said. “We were not going to give up our own first-round picks. Our first-round picks were never going to be in any of these deals.”

That was his rule when it came to the acquisition cost.

The next was about targeting the right player(s).