Just a few weeks after naming Mikael Backlund the franchise's 21st captain, the Flames publicly rounded out their leadership group Saturday.

Season-ticket holders at the exclusive Bonfire launch event at the Scotiabank Saddledome were on hand as Chris Tanev, Elias Lindholm, Jonathan Huberdeau and Rasmus Andersson walked out to applause, each sporting an 'A' on their jersey for the upcoming campaign.

The Flames open the season Wednesday at home against the Jets at 8 p.m. Click here for tickets