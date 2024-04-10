Reeled Them In

Kuzmenko scores OT winner as Flames rally to beat Sharks

20240409_Game
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

SAN JOSE – Nobody needs a two-goal deficit to battle back from.

But when the Flames found themselves in that position Tuesday, they put the pedal down, played their best hockey of the night and calmly erased it, before gunning for the win.

In the end, Andrei Kuzmenko played the hero, scoring the OT winner on the powerplay - extending his point streak to six straight in the process - as the Flames took down their Pacific rivals 3-2 at the Shark Tank.

The Flames were in total command for the final two periods.

Dominant, at times.

And after outshooting the Sharks 11-0 in the first 15 minutes to open the third period (and 15-3 overall in the frame), it seemed like it was only a matter of time before the dam broke.

Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri supplied the offence in regulation, while Dustin Wolf made 20 saves in the win.

Kuzy wins in it OT

Wolf, who hails from nearby Gilroy, Calif. (about a 35-minute drive from SAP Center) had his grandma, aunt and uncle all in attendance to share in what was certainly a special night for the young lad.

Ironically, Wolf has played in this barn numerous times before back when the Sharks’ AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, played in the downtown rink. However, this was the netminder’s first taste of NHL action here in his backyard.

"They’ve just been by my side from the very start," Wolf said of the support from his family. "From my aunt and uncle my grandma, my parents who couldn’t be here tonight. Coming from a small town, playing against your hometown team, it’s something you obviously dream of, pretty cool it came true.

"This is the first time (my grandma) has gotten to see me play live in the NHL. I think she was pretty excited for this to happen. My grandfather is looking down on us today, I’m sure he’s cheering me on."

Andrew Mangiapane made his return to the lineup after missing five games with an undisclosed injury, logging 15:26 on a line with Connor Zary in the middle and Jonathan Huberdeau on left wing.

Additionally, Ilya Solovyov played his first game since Dec. 11 after being recalled from the Calgary Wranglers on Monday. Solovyov, who Head Coach Ryan Huska reported was the AHL club's "best guy" lately, played north of 18 minutes and looked good in all facets. But the highlight of his evening was a bone-crushing hit on newcomer Collin Graf, who Solovyov baited to the outside before sticking out the arm and sending the rookie crashing to the ice in the third period.

The homeside drew first blood at 7:22 of the first, after the Flames got caught flat-footed in the neutral zone and allowed the Sharks to attack with numbers. Mikael Granlund took advantage and fired a pass to Fabian Zetterlund, who took it with speed down the right side before centring the puck to William Eklund for a beautiful backhand strike.

The Sharks had a chance to extend late in the period when Martin Pospisil was tagged for boarding Calen Addison, but the Flames’ penalty kill – which has been a real bright spot all season – didn’t allow a single shot.

San Jose carried a 9-8 edge in that department after 20 minutes of play.

The Flames came oh-so close to knotting things up within the first minute of the second when some nifty handles from Andrei Kuzmenko created a 2-on-0 with Kadri, but Mackenzie Blackwood stuck out the right pad and made a stunning save off No. 91.

The miss proved costly as the Sharks doubled their lead less than a half-minute later.

Mike Hoffman picked the pocket of Yegor Sharangovich near the blueline on a Flames breakout, and after feathering a quick pass down the hashmarks, Jacob MacDonald heaved a backhand over Wolf’s left shoulder to make it 2-0 at 2:22.

The Flames nearly got one back a few shifts later when Huberdeau and Mangiapane took off a 2-on-1, but Huberdeau’s hard shot from the circle rang off the iron.

No matter.

The visitors broke the goose-eggs only moments later off some dazzling work from Matt Coronato, who made a couple of moves up top, before throwing the puck down to a pinching Andersson, who then swung into the low slot and ripped a shot five-hole for his ninth of the season.

Former Shark Nikita Okhotiuk picked up the other helper to record his first point as a Flame.

Andersson scores on his own rebound

From there, the Flames took over and levelled the score with a powerplay marker at 14:49, with Kadri doing the honours. With all four Sharks trying to corral a bouncing puck along the goal line, Yegor Sharangovich punched it free from the pile and out to a wide-open Kadri on the opposite side.

He made no mistake, dropping to one knee and tattooing a shot upstairs to collect his 26th of the year.

Kuzmenko, meanwhile, picked up an assist to cap a two-point night and give him five goals and six helpers on this six-game point spree.

"We’re scoring goals, and they’re crucial goals in these hockey games," Kadri said of the powerplay, which has been red-hot of late, scoring in six straight games and putting up 10 goals in that span. "As a group, I think we take pride in trying to give our group a boost of energy, and when things aren’t going too well, we’re accountable with one another. I think that’s importance, and when you’re playing with confidence, obviously it’s a lot smoother."

Kadri scores a gem on the powerplay

Wolf wasn’t overly busy in the middle frame – stopping eight of the nine pucks lobbed his way – he made an absolute 10-beller with five seconds in the period to keep the game tied.

Graf circled the net and made a pass to Justin Bailey at the doorstep, but Wolf stood tall and snared it out of the air with the glove.

The Flames out-shot the Sharks 15-9 in the second for a two-period lead of 23-18.

"They care for each other, that’s the thing, so they know when there’s an important night for someone, and this was one, for sure," Head Coach Huska said of the support for Wolf. "I thought he was good tonight; he didn’t get a lot of work in the second, third period which I was happy with, but I thought when he had to make some saves, he did a good job, and he was calm and composed tonight."

Watch all the highlights from Tuesday's OT win

The Lineup:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Andrew Mangiapane
A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Nikita Okhotiuk - Rasmus Andersson
Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - Starter
Jacob Markstrom

Scratches: Dennis Gilbert, Oliver Kylington (injured), Joel Hanley (injured), Dryden Hunt, Walker Duehr

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Sharks 09.04.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in San Jose. Photos by Getty Images

They Said It:

"I think we deserved that one"

"The goal on the trip is to get wins"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 41, SJS 22

Powerplay: CGY 2-for-3, SJS 0-for-4

Faceoffs: CGY 48.2%, SJS 51.8%

Blocked Shots: CGY 9, SJS 26

Hits: CGY 19, SJS 16

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 35, SJS 15

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 15, SJS 7

Up Next:

The Flames continue this three-game road trip with a stop in LA to face the Kings on Thursday (8:30 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West), before making the short bus ride to Anaheim to play the Ducks less than 24 hours later (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet One).

