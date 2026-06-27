'Lots of Smiles'

BUFFALO - Joe Iginla didn’t walk the stage at the KeyBank Center when he was selected by the Flames in the third round of the NHL Draft, but a few minutes after the pick rolled across the screen at his Lake Country, B.C. home, the doorbell rang.

It was former Calgary captain Todd Simpson, with a fresh, new Flames jersey and cap for the club’s newest prospect.

And sporting that signature Iginla smile while doing his media rounds, it was clear to see that being selected by Calgary - the city where his father, Jarome, became a hockey legend - was just that much more special.

“It’s obviously really exciting, I was obviously hoping to go to the Flames because of my dad growing up,” the younger Iginla said. “I’ve been around the Flames my whole life, it was always kind of a dream to be on them.

“Now that I’ve been drafted to them, it’s kind of a dream come true.”