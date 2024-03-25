Future Watch Update - 25.03.24

WHL
Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 33 games
Honzek recorded an assist in Vancouver’s regular season finale Saturday in Kelowna.
The Giants will start the WHL playoffs as the #6 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Everett Silvertips in round one.
Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points in 67 games
Lipinski scored his 24th goal of the season Saturday night, and now looks ahead to the playoffs, which for the Giants begin Friday in Everett, Wash.