Future Watch Update - 25.03.24

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 33 games

Honzek recorded an assist in Vancouver’s regular season finale Saturday in Kelowna.

The Giants will start the WHL playoffs as the #6 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Everett Silvertips in round one.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points in 67 games

Lipinski scored his 24th goal of the season Saturday night, and now looks ahead to the playoffs, which for the Giants begin Friday in Everett, Wash.