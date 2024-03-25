Future Watch Update - 25.03.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 33 games

Honzek recorded an assist in Vancouver’s regular season finale Saturday in Kelowna.

The Giants will start the WHL playoffs as the #6 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Everett Silvertips in round one.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points in 67 games

Lipinski scored his 24th goal of the season Saturday night, and now looks ahead to the playoffs, which for the Giants begin Friday in Everett, Wash.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
33 goals, 31 assists, 64 points in 59 games

Bell closed the book on his junior hockey career this past weekend, racking up four assists over his final three games with the Tri-City Americans.

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers
13 goals, 79 assists, 92 points in 67 games

Brzustewicz had two helpers Saturday in a first-round OHL playoff preview in Erie.

His Kitchener Rangers will square off against the Otters in a best-of-seven that gets underway Friday night.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
12 goals, 37 assists, 49 points in 58 games

Morin closed out the regular season on a five-game point streak.

He’ll get the QMJHL playoffs underway on home ice Friday night, when Moncton opens its series against Chicoutimi.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
9 goals, 12 assists, 21 points in 24 games

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Notre Dame
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 30 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
8-8-0 record, 2.70 GAA, .913 save percentage

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 35 games

Suniev and the Minutemen were defeated by Boston College in the Hockey East semi-finals, but qualified for the NCAA Tournament nonetheless.

The Minutemen will face Denver in the first round Thursday afternoon.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-8-3, 2.46 GAA, .917 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .880 save percentage (KHL)
2-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .908 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 7 games (SHL)
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 27 games (U20 - regular season)
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 3 games (U20 - playoffs)

Hurtig’s U20 season came to a close in the playoffs this past weekend at the hands of Frolunda.

Finland

Joni Jurmo - Defence - KooKoo
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 46 games

Jurmo’s Finnish season is complete, but the 21-year-old took the next step in his North American career by signing an entry-level deal with the Flames Sunday.

To read more about the signing, click here.

