The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Jonathan Aspirot (D)

Clark Bishop (C)

Hunter Brzustewicz (D)

Martin Frk (RW)

Justin Kirkland (C)

Sam Morton (C)

The Flames now have three goalies, nine defencemen, and 18 forwards for a total of 30 players at camp.