Flames Mourn The Passing Of Alvin Libin

It is with deep regret and sadness that Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation, the Calgary Flames, their ownership group, and their employees acknowledge the passing of Alvin Libin.

Mr. Libin joined CSEC’s ownership in 1994 and since then had been an integral part of the organization through his sage business advice, unwavering commitment, and dedication to CSEC’s sports teams and the communities they serve.

CSEC Board Chairman N. Murray Edwards shared, “Alvin was a great partner and friend to all owners over the years. His passion for the Calgary Flames and the other CSEC teams was second to none. Alvin will be missed, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Libin family”.

CSEC President Robert Hayes added, “Today we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual and respected member of our ownership group. Alvin's vision, generosity, and passion helped shape not only CSEC but also the broader community. He was a respected and trusted leader, a valued partner, a community philanthropist, and a friend to many. While his impact on CSEC will endure for generations, it is the relationships he built and the lives he touched that will be remembered most."

During his time with CSEC Alvin was involved in its growth and expansion through the acquisition of the Stampeders, Hitmen, and Roughnecks; the relocation of the Wranglers to Calgary; and his insight and guidance over the years leading up to the successful conclusion of construction of Scotia Place arena. His passion for CSEC and all it stands for is summed up in the following quote attributed to him. “The teams don’t just belong to the owners; they belong to the community. It’s all about community support, community involvement, and the fans.”

Mr. Libin served as a director on several corporate and community boards, was an Officer of the Order of Canada, holds an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Calgary, and was inducted into the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2004.