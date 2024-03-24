Flames Doubled Up By Canucks

The Flames suffered a 4-2 setback Saturday night in Vancouver

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller's third-period goal stood up as the winner as the Canucks doubled up the Flames 4-2 Saturday at Rogers Arena.

Rasmus Andersson and Joel Hanley replied for Calgary, who battled valiantly but fell short against the Western Conference leaders.

The homeside opened the scoring inside the opening minute, as Elias Pettersson set up linemate Nils Hoglander for a tap in at the back post.

That early goal proved to be the only marker of the opening frame, but not without a lack of trying on Calgary’s part.

Canucks netminder Casey DeSmith was forced into a pair of tricky pad saves before the midway mark off shots from Daniil Miromanov and Andrew Mangiapane.

Andersson then stepped into a slapshot from the top of the right circle that dented DeSmith’s left post.

Shots on goal were even at six apiece through 20 minutes - Markstrom’s best stop coming with just under six minutes to play, he padded aside a Miller effort from just outside his crease after the sniper found space down the right wing.

Hoglander extended the Canucks’ lead 8:16 into the middle frame on a quick counter-attack.

He accepted the puck from Pettersson and converted on a breakaway backhand for his 22nd goal of the season.

The visitors kept pressing, coming close on a breakaway of their own moments later, during which Jonathan Huberdeau forced DeSmith into a save and Vasily Podkolzin into a minor penalty for slashing.

Calgary’s efforts in the offensive zone paid dividends with 1:29 to play in the middle frame.

A.J. Greer feathered a drop pass into the high slot from the right wing, allowing Andersson to step into a snapshot that zipped past DeSmith’s left arm.

Saturday's contest was a bit of a chess match, and that was especially evident during the third period.

Calgary came close to tying the game with just under seven minutes on the clock; the puck bounced out front to Huberdeau who cranked a wrist shot off DeSmith’s left post.

Miller added insurance on a Vancouver powerplay at the 16:42 mark, then Vancouver rounded out their portion of the scoring with an empty-net marker from Elias Lindholm in the dying embers of the game.

Hanley cut the lead to 4-2 in the final minute of play, slapping a puck short side on DeSmith from the left circle to record his first goal in Flames silks.

Head coach Ryan Huska pinned the loss on a lack of execution in the offensive zone.

"After the first five, six minutes I thought we settled in and played a pretty good road game," he said. "Our finish or those situations, or those chances wasn't there for us tonight, and they scored on the powerplay and we didn't."

Markstrom made 23 saves in his return to the Flames lineup, while Connor Zary earned 16:24 of icetime in his first game since Mar. 4.

Greer finished the night with two assists.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt

Defence

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom - Starter
Dustin Wolf

Scratches: Matt Coronato, Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Canucks 23.03.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Vancouver. Photos courtesy of Getty Images

They Said It:

"I thought we played a good road game"

"That was a tough one"

"Unfortunately couldn't get one"

"It's a learning curve"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 24, VAN 26

Powerplay: CGY 0-for-2, VAN 1-for-3

Faceoffs: CGY 40.7%, VAN 59.3%

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, VAN 21

Hits: CGY 22, VAN 27

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, VAN 21

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, VAN 11

Up Next:

The Flames are right back in action Sunday night when they return to the Scotiabank Saddledome to face the Sabres at 7:00 p.m. Get tickets

