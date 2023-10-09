News Feed

Training Camp Notebook - 09.10.23

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster By Three

Invigorated Huberdeau Feeling Confident as Season Nears

'You Can Feel The Energy'
Flames Announce Leadership Group

'A'-Ok!
Flames 2023-24 Jersey Schedule

Flames Reduce Roster By Three

Flames Come Up Short in Preseason Finale

The Season Awaits
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 06.10.23

Flames @ Canucks Roster

Flames Are Fired Up to Start the Season

'There's A Lot Of Belief'
Final Agreements Signed For Event Centre

Duehr Looking to Separate Himself at Flames Camp

'Impose Myself'
Training Camp Notebook - 05.10.23

Flames Make Roster Reductions

Remembering Chris Snow

Flames Fall To Oilers

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 04.10.23

Schwindt Getting a Great Opportunity Tonight Against Oilers

'It Would Be A Dream Come True'

Flames Claim A.J. Greer Off Waivers

The forward spent last season with the Boston Bruins

Greer
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames announced today that they have acquired forward A.J. Greer off of waivers from the Boston Bruins.

Greer, a native of Joliette, Quebec, spent last season with the Boston Bruins, netting five goals and seven assists for 12 points and 114 penalty minutes in 61 games. The 26-year-old second-round pick has played over 100 career NHL games with Colorado, New Jersey and Boston.

"We’re looking for a guy to help bring bit more energy to our group, a little more bite,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska. “We’ll give him a great opportunity here.

“He’s competitive and that’s one of the things that we look for. We’re excited that we were able to get him."

BORN: Joliette, QC DATE: December 14, 1996

HEIGHT: 6’3” WEIGHT: 209 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: 2nd round (39th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft

TERM: Two-year contract signed in July 2022

AAV: $775,000