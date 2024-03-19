Flames Assign Jakob Pelletier To Wranglers

Wranglers back in action tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome

By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames have assigned forward Jakob Pelletier to the Calgary Wranglers.

Prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, Pelletier suffered an upper-body injury that sidelined him until early 2024. He has played 13 games with the Flames this season, posting one goal and three points. Prior to him joining the Flames, he played four games with the Wranglers in January and February, scoring two goals and three points in that stretch.

The Wranglers are back in action tonight when they host the Bakersfield Condors at 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.

