The Flames have assigned forward Cole Schwindt to the Calgary Wranglers in the American Hockey League.

Schwindt, 22, suited up for three games with the Flames last month. In the AHL, he has played 40 games in 2023-24, scoring eight goals and 20 points in that span.

The Wranglers are back in action tonight, hosting the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.