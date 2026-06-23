Flames Acquire Simon Nemec & Maxim Tsyplakov

Calgary acquires the pair in a big trade with the Devils

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By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have acquired defenceman Simon Nemec and right winger Maxim Tsyplakov from New Jersey in exchange for a conditional 2027 first-round pick (VGK), a conditional 2028 first-round pick (COL), a 2026 second-round pick (NYR) and defenceman Etienne Morin. Both conditional first-round picks are top 10 protected.

Nemec, a native of Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia, skated in 68 games for the New Jersey Devils in 2025-26, posting a career-best 26 points from 11 goals and 15 assists along with 26 penalty minutes. The 22-year-old also represented Slovakia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, registering two assists while skating in all six of Slovakia’s contests throughout the tournament, helping them finish in fourth place. He has now represented his nation at two different Olympic games, helping Slovakia win Bronze at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Nemec is a veteran of 155 NHL games, making his debut during the 2023-24 campaign after being selected by the Devils second-overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, becoming the highest Slovakian-born defenceman ever drafted.

Prior to that, he captained Slovakia at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup being named tournament MVP with six points. Later that season, he again represented Slovakia at the 2022 IIHF World Championship where he set a record for the most points by an 18-year-old defenceman in tournament history with six in eight games.

SIMON NEMEC – DEFENCEMAN 

BORN: Liptovsky Mikulas, SVK DATE: February 15, 2004

HEIGHT: 6’1” WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: NJD – 1st round (2nd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft

Maxim Tsyplakov, a native Moscow, Russia, has 126 NHL games to his credit, split between the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils where he has posted 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points. The 6’3” winger was signed as a free agent by the Islanders in May of 2024 and would appear in the first 104 games of his NHL career with New York before being acquired by the Devils in January of last season. He went on to skate in 22 games with New Jersey in 2025-26.

Prior to making his NHL debut, Tsyplakov accumulated 327 games of KHL experience with Spartak Moscow, scoring 121 points from 63 goals and 58 assists.

MAXIM TSYPLAKOV – RIGHT WING

BORN: Moscow, RUS DATE: September 19, 1998

HEIGHT: 6’3” WEIGHT: 203 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: Undrafted

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