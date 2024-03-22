VANCOUVER — Daniil Miromanov is enjoying life as a Calgary Flame.

The 26-year-old defenceman is never one not to smile, or wave a ‘hang loose’ sign at a curious photographer.

He’s settling in as a big piece of the Flames’ blueline, too.

Miromanov joined the team on its Florida road trip earlier this month after being acquired from Vegas, and finally was able to use this week’s brief reprieve in the schedule to put down some roots in the Stampede City.

Until the snowstorm, that is.

“We had a couple of days off here, so I was finally able to move into an apartment for the rest of the season, so I was taking care of that,” he explained after a brisk practice session Friday in Vancouver. “Just went to a few stores, just (checking) out the area.

“We didn’t really explore that much, it was snow storming, just tried to stay inside and get settled.”

Clearly, though, for Miromanov, home is where the heart is. And after living in hotels for the better part of a month, he’s happy to have somewhere to hang his hat - and enjoy his next meal.

“It’s really important for me to get comfortable at home,” he explained. “Make sure the bed is nice, the kitchen is nice, two really important things for me.

“I like to cook, I like to eat at home as much as I can.”

But as much as it’s been an adjustment for Miromanov off the ice, so, too, it has been on it.

With two goals in six games as a Flame, and a spot on the Calgary powerplay to boot, it’s safe to say he’s settling in.

“I feel good, finally getting into the rhythm of things, the practices, the games, the drills that we do, learning what guys like to do, their tendencies, he said. “I’m really enjoying it, I’m blessed for the opportunity.”

It’s clear that Miromanov takes nothing for granted.

Limited to 15 games of pro hockey (so far) this season, and 45 last winter due to injury, his is a story both of self-belief and perseverance.

He came to Canada from Russia at age 16 to skate in the Greater Toronto Hockey League - a circuit that’s produced a slough of NHLers such as Connor McDavid, John Tavares and Quinn Hughes.

Even now, with a new NHL contract set to kick in next season, Miromanov understands he’s got to earn his keep.

“I have to prove it every single day, fight for it, every single rep in practice and every single shift in the game,” he said. “I like to demand more of myself than others demand of me, I really ask a lot of myself, keep going, keep producing.”

Next up, a Pacific Division clash in Vancouver - and another chance to shine under Hockey Night in Canada’s bright lights against the first-place Canucks.

“It’s a big challenge,” he admitted. “I really believe in this group, amazing group of guys, great players.

“I’m excited for our game (Saturday), I think it’s going to be a great game, great battle.”