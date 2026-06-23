Calgary Kids - Will McLaughlin

Hockey runs deep in the McLaughlin family.

From an early age, Will McLaughlin looked up to his father and brother, Kyle and Finn, wanting to be just like them in pursuit of his hockey dreams.

“My dad and brother were definitely the biggest help in supporting me through my whole hockey journey and they’ll continue to be 100%,” McLaughlin said. Growing up in small town Canmore, when you got one team through every age group and being here now, I think it's fun looking back.

“Through all the hard times and all the good times as well, it's awesome just to reflect on that.”

McLaughlin was continuously one of the top players in his age group which led him to take on new challenges playing with the Little Caesars U15 squad in Detroit before a stint in the AJHL with the Drumheller Dragons.

“Moving away at 15-years-old, it's not very easy especially going to a different country and on the far side of the country too,” he said. “It taught me a lot about how to handle myself and be by myself. It allowed me to play freely, to work on things that make out my game and find who I am as a player.

“Going to the AJHL last year in Drumheller was good for me to get that junior experience and get that first taste of what the next level is. Both of those experiences helped me this year to get used to the speed of the game, be able to play my way and be effective in it as well.”

In his first season with the Portland Winterhawks, McLaughlin looked right at home in the WHL posting 30 points (9G, 21A) and appeared in all 68 games along with four postseason tilts.