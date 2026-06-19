Calgary Kids - Brayden Klimpke

Blades MVP and Best Defenceman award winner

Klimpke_Brayden

© Saskatoon Blades

By Alex Medina
CalgaryFlames.com

As a Flames season ticket holder growing up, Brayden Klimpke always dreamed of playing in the NHL.

Cheering on in the C of Red ignited his passion and motivation as he worked his way through minor hockey in Calgary, to the CSSHL to the Saskatoon Blades.

That journey has led him to being one step closer to his NHL dreams.

“I kind of fell in love with the game as a kid and never looked back,” Klimpke said on his path up to this point. “I would have dreamt to be in the situation I am in now, it’s definitely cool to look at it that way.

“It's an honour to be recognized. Thinking back to when I was watching the draft on TV, I always dreamed of being in this position so it would mean a lot.”

It was back in the 2023-24 season that Klimpke worked his way up to the WHL, appearing in 13 games with a Blades on a squad that featured the likes of Fraser Minten and Tanner Molendyk, to name a few.

Although he wasn’t a regular in the lineup, the time spent with the talented roster helped pave the way to being a staple and key member of the Blades today.

“That was a really great team, they went pretty far that year,” he said. “There were a lot of great players on that team for me to learn from. Just getting that confidence, knowing I can play in that league and get my feet wet was huge for me.

“Saskatoon's a first-class organization and they take such great care of us. I have nothing but great things to say about them and can't thank them enough for how they've treated me.”

It was only fitting that this past season Klimpke was awarded the team’s Best Defenceman award, named after one of player's he learned from in Molendyk.

He also was awarded the team MVP award after a 46-point campaign, a career high, with the defender showcasing a well-rounded game playing in all situations and heavy minutes on a nightly basis.

“My defensive game is probably my most improved area throughout the year,” he said. “Last year a rookie I didn't have those first line matchups and big minutes, but this year I needed to take a big step. Myself along with the coaches knew I needed to take a big step defensively and was a main focus going into this year.

“I expect a lot of myself. I want to be out there in those moments can't thank the coaches enough for trusting me.   

With Klimpke expected to return to the Blades next season, the 2027-28 campaign will see him make the jump to the NCAA with a commitment to the University Of North Dakota.

“North Dakota is a first-class organization. When you think of college hockey, you think of them,” he said. It was a pretty tough decision. Obviously, there's a lot of great schools out there, but couldn't be happier at the program I picked.

“The tradition they have there and the facilities, it's pretty cool, I'm excited.”

But for now, the focus is on what’s to come in a week’s time with the NHL Draft on the horizon.

“My parents have played a big role in me getting here,” he said. “They're my biggest supporters they have been since day one, and then going through this experience with two guys on my team that are also from Calgary (Zach Olsen and Cooper Williams) has been a huge help, too.

“We lean on each other, we're going through the same thing so they understand it and that makes it a lot easier.”

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