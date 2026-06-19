Calgary Kids - Brayden Klimpke

As a Flames season ticket holder growing up, Brayden Klimpke always dreamed of playing in the NHL.

Cheering on in the C of Red ignited his passion and motivation as he worked his way through minor hockey in Calgary, to the CSSHL to the Saskatoon Blades.

That journey has led him to being one step closer to his NHL dreams.

“I kind of fell in love with the game as a kid and never looked back,” Klimpke said on his path up to this point. “I would have dreamt to be in the situation I am in now, it’s definitely cool to look at it that way.

“It's an honour to be recognized. Thinking back to when I was watching the draft on TV, I always dreamed of being in this position so it would mean a lot.”

It was back in the 2023-24 season that Klimpke worked his way up to the WHL, appearing in 13 games with a Blades on a squad that featured the likes of Fraser Minten and Tanner Molendyk, to name a few.

Although he wasn’t a regular in the lineup, the time spent with the talented roster helped pave the way to being a staple and key member of the Blades today.

“That was a really great team, they went pretty far that year,” he said. “There were a lot of great players on that team for me to learn from. Just getting that confidence, knowing I can play in that league and get my feet wet was huge for me.

“Saskatoon's a first-class organization and they take such great care of us. I have nothing but great things to say about them and can't thank them enough for how they've treated me.”