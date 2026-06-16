Calgary Kids - Benett Kelly

Benett Kelly has lived and breathed hockey for as long as he can remember.

Having a father, Steve Kelly, with over 16 seasons of pro hockey experience and a Stanley Cup ring to his name, Kelly quickly fell in love with the game and followed in his dad’s footsteps playing for the same organization that he called home during his junior days.

“From the moment I got drafted to Prince Albert to signing the contract, it was just pure excitement,” he said. “My grandparents are out there and his old billets from when he played, who are basically family to us as well. It's pretty cool to be able to go to a spot that he is known for and hopefully that people start to begin knowing me through myself.”

“Him playing in the NHL was a huge influence on me. He's been one of my biggest supporters, he's always there to lift me up. He's there to give me advice and I think one thing that's I've taken from him is maintaining your body and your mind. With the long season, summer training and going into the draft process, you need to have an open mind and just know that if things maybe don't work out the way you like, then you use that as motivation.”

Originally born in Texas, Kelly and his family moved to the Bearspaw area where he played his minor hockey years in Cochrane which paved the way to spending his U-15 and U-18 days with the Airdrie Extreme and Calgary Royals, respectively.

From there, he achieved his childhood goal.