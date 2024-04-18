5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

1. End Of The Line

The Traveling Wilburys went there in 1988.

The Flames reach the conclusion of their 2023-24 campaign tonight, when they host the Sharks on Fan Appreciation Night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It’s not the position anyone in the Calgary dressing room wanted to be in when they opened the season with a 5-3 win over Winnipeg Oct. 11, but you can’t fault the Flames for putting on a brave face since it was confirmed that postseason play wouldn’t be a part of the club’s short-term future.

Repeatedly, players and coaches alike have discussed the process, the importance of showing up to work even when their fate was sealed and for the most part, this team has done exactly that over the past month or so.

The season has brought about some intriguing storylines to take beyond tonight’s tilt with San Jose: Nazem Kadri’s emergence as a leader and mentor; Connor Zary’s dependability and drive in his first NHL campaign; MacKenzie Weegar’s innate ability to create offence from defence, just to name a few.

Tonight, fans will get one more chance to see those stories play out, while the players will get the opportunity to do something that 15 of the 16 playoff teams won’t do: end the season on a winning note.

There are some personal milestones at stake, too.

Kadri is one goal away from his second career 30-goal campaign, while Blake Coleman (should he draw back into the lineup) can reach the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career with one tally too.

Weegar sits on 19 goals - a hair away from a nice, round figure of 20, and a feat achieved by only five Flames defencemen since the 1992-93 season.

Not only that, he’s got a shot at becoming the first blueliner ever (since shot-blocking records were introduced) to notch 20 goals and 200 blocked shots in the same season.

Head coach Ryan Huska has been asked a few times over the course of the past week about the importance of milestones, and while acknowledging how special they can be, he’s also made mention of the fact that the pursuit of said milestones can’t get in the way of the team’s objectives.

He’s bent on reinforcing good habits, things to build on for 2024-25.

Tonight against San Jose, there’s one more opportunity to put those habits into practice.