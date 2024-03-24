5 Things - Flames vs. Sabres

1. About Last Night

It's the one silver lining with a fast turnaround - you get a quick do-over.

The Flames fell 4-2 to the Canucks Saturday in Vancouver but are right back on the ice tonight to host the Sabres at 7 p.m (TICKETS).

Rasmus Andersson scored in the second period on the West Coast and Joel Hanley - his first as a Flame - added one late, while Jacob Markstrom returned to the crease and made 22 saves.

Down 2-1 after 40 minutes in a neck-and-neck battle, the Canucks got a powerplay goal from J.T. Miller late in the third at 16:42. Elias Lindholm would get an empty-netter, before Hanley tallied with 17.7 seconds left as the Flames pushed to the final whistle.

“I thought we fought hard to the end," said Nazem Kadri. "Obviously, there were a couple plays in there that kind of decide the game and we'd like back. But we fought hard and gave it a good effort tonight.”

Head coach Ryan Huska echoed those thoughts.

“I thought we played a good road game," said Huska. "We had a poor read on their first goal early in the game. And then I thought after the first five, six minutes, we settled in and played a pretty good road game. Our finish in those situations or those chances wasn't there for us - and they scored on the powerplay and we didn't.”