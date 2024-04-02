5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

1. Playing With Pride

The reality, as Blake Coleman illustrates, “is what it is.”

With 18 points on the table and 14 between them and a ticket to the spring dance, the Flames are mathematically afloat – but need plenty of help to make a push between now and April 18.

Playoffs or not, the Flames – led by Coleman, Mikael Backlund and the rest of the team’s leadership group – have a standard to keep.

And with nine games left, it’s about building the right habits and teaching the up-and-comers how things are done around here.

“We want to instill the right culture, the right attitude,” Coleman said following Monday’s practice. “We've got some guys that have won here and guys that have been in the league for a long time that I think they can learn from.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, it's about them – the more games you play, the more time you spend in this league, the more comfortable you get. I know for myself, it took me time to really understand and learn the game, and I'm still learning, I'm still trying to grow while I'm playing. It's one of those things that the more experience you can get under your belt, the more confident you are and the better the team ends up becoming.

“It's a new challenge. I haven't been in this position in a while. It can challenge you when you're in this spot to be a better person, leader, teammate.

“You've still got to show up and leave it out there and on me and the rest of the guys that have been around for a bit, it's more just about showing the culture that we expect from ourselves and the young guys.

“At the end of the day, you don't want to have a losing attitude and guys have done a good job of trying to keep that out of our room.”