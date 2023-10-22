5 Things - Flames @ Red Wings

1. Motor City Sunday

The most important game of the season is almost always the next one up in the schedule.

And for the Calgary Flames, Sunday's contest in Detroit represents a 60-minute exercise in feeling good about the present as well as setting the tone for the games to come.

With a win, the Flames can come home above the .500 mark.

To do so, they'll need to capitalize on those periods of offensive domination that have become regular occurrences over the past nine days away from home.

After a frustrating loss Friday, the smart money would suggest that things are about to click offensively. Calgary has averaged over 37 shots on goal per game on the trip, generating chances on the powerplay, penalty kill and at even strength.

“We’re getting some chances,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said Saturday, “but I think we can be a little more dangerous with how we’re playing the game. It’s not about just getting the chances, it’s the quality of chances and really, when you look back at our games, they’ve steadily increased, the grade-A chances that we’ve been able to get.”