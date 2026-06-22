2026 NHL Draft Class - Ryder Cali

All gas, no brakes.
That’s Ryder Cali’s game in a nutshell.
The 2026 NHL Draft prospect started his hockey career on wheels, not skates, and when asked about switching to the ice at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, he referenced the braking, specifically, as a challenge.
“The stopping was the biggest thing I noticed,” the North Bay Battalion forward grinned while holding court with the media last Saturday. “I was also seven (years old).
“I wasn't very good yet, but that's just what I remember; everyone thought I was stupid because I couldn't stop, so that was interesting, for sure.”
If those critics could only see Cali now. Ranked No. 25 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, he’s one of two OHLers with Cayman Islands ties looking to hear their names called in this year’s draft.
In the Caribbean, any and all hockey is played on wheels and that’s where Cali and London Knights forward Jaxon Cover learned to ply their trade. But upon moving to Canada, Cali fell in love with those frozen moments, even if he admits his hockey journey thus far has been anything but conventional.