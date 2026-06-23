2026 NHL Draft Class - Mathis Preston

He doesn’t turn 18 for another month, but Mathis Preston has already had quite the impact on the Western Hockey League.

A former No. 3 pick in the WHL Draft, Preston has a Western Conference crown under his belt, but as we draw nearer to the NHL Draft in Buffalo, Preston is optimistic his hard work on - and off - the ice, will pay dividends.

It’s been a trying 2025-26 campaign for the product of Penticton, B.C. Preston started the year with the Spokane Chiefs before being dealt to the Vancouver Giants in a trade-deadline blockbuster. Two games after his move back north of the 49th parallel, he got hurt, and was sidelined for two months.

But Preston persevered, worked his way back into the lineup, and while the Giants finished on the outside of the WHL playoff picture, the 5’11” winger finished the year on a seven-game point streak.

Those rainy, West Coast winter months were trying, but Preston took solace in the fact fellow Draft prospect - and Giants teammate Ryan Lin - was also sidelined, and the duo were able to work together to get game-ready.

“We grew up playing against each other mostly and then, played together at the Brick tournament,” Preston explained of his long-standing friendship with Lin. “I think more than anything, we grew closer when we both hurt. I wasn't happy that he got hurt, but it was kind of nice, 'cause having a guy to go through it with, um, a guy that I can lean on and vice versa; I think we both helped each other through that process. Um, anytime, you know,

“We both love the game so much, so anytime you're taken away from that, it's difficult. I think having him (alongside) definitely helped me.”

The pair were together, too, at this month’s NHL Combine in Buffalo, where Preston also had the company of two fellow Okanagan boys in Liam and Markus Ruck. The twins’ hometown of Osoyoos is a hop, skip and a jump down Highway 97 from Penticton. And like his relationship with Lin, Preston explained to reporters at the Combine that he and the Rucks go way back, too.

“Probably, since we were, like six or seven years old,” Preston said of how long he and the twins have been friends. “We played together, grew up together, did a lot of stuff.

“Our families are close, so being here with them, and going through the process with them is definitely special, and something that we’ll cherish for our rest of our lives.”

The trio even squared off in the 2025 WHL finals. The Rucks and the Medicine Hat Tigers got the better of Preston’s Spokane squad, but it was during those playoffs that Preston’s game ascended to another level. Despite being one of the youngest players on that Chiefs team, Preston - ranked No. 32 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting - finished fourth among Spokane scorers with 16 points (9G, 7A) in 20 post-season games.

It was a learning experience for a self-professed ‘Hockey Nerd,’ one that propelled him to further refine his game this past year.

“I love to learn. Just be like a sponge and take in as much as you can,” said Preston. “I think this year, I definitely expanded my playmaking a lot. I found I had the puck on my stick a lot more.

“You're getting the top matchup, so learning the challenges with that. My playmaking, and kind of being a distributor I worked on a lot. I think I excelled at that this year.”

Preston spends a fair amount of time in the gym, too. Included in his training group in the Okanagan are the Rucks (of course) and their former Medicine Hat teammate Gavin McKenna. The quartet pushes each other, all working toward a common goal of walking across the KeyBank Centre stage June 26 and 27.

But when he’s got a bit of downtime, Preston likes to do what many British Columbians (and Albertans alike) like do do, too.

Get out on the water, and soak up the sun.

“I would have to go Okanagan Lake,” Preston smiled when asked which southern Okanagan spot is his favourite. “I’m probably there the most, but I think Skaha is definitely more calm.

“Osoyoos is kind of a blast too, especially when you're with the Rucks there, but Okanagan, I definitely spend the most time on.”