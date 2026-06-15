2026 NHL Draft Class - Jonah Sivertson

Jonah Sivertson’s first full WHL season was one he’ll never forget.

The 2026 NHL Draft prospect helped his Prince Albert Raiders go on a memorable run all the way to the WHL championship series. And while the Raiders fell short of their ultimate goal, the Regina product is taking away memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.

“I think P.A. has done a lot for me, such a great organization over there,” Sivertson said following his week at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo. “The coaching staff was great. They did a lot for me in my development, working on my skills, but also in the weight room, things like that.

“We had a really, really tight group, and I think that led to a lot of our success this year.”

From the get-go, Sivertson produced, too. The rookie put up 24 goals and 53 points to finish fifth among Prince Albert scorers, adding 10 more points in the club’s post-season run including a big goal in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Those pressure-packed moments - with the game, and season on the line - are right up Sivertson’s alley. And he’s hopeful he’ll get to experience more down the line; with the Raiders next season, at St. Cloud State in the years following, or at the pro level if his ascent continues on its current trajectory.

“I think it's a privilege, playing in those high-pressure situations,” said Sivertson, who goes into this year’s Draft ranked No. 53 among North American skaters. “That's where everyone wants to be, you know, where everyone wants to thrive.

“You kind of dream of moments like that to play in.”

At the Combine, Sivertson had some Raiders company in the form of defenceman Daxon Rudolph; the duo are two of the eye-popping seven Prince Albert players listed on the final NHL Central Scouting rankings.

But in Buffalo, he spent time with old playoff foes Liam and Markus Ruck of Medicine Hat. And Sivertson was more than happy to talk shop, instead of trying to contain the twins on the ice.

“I think the Ruck brothers come to mind,” said Sivertson, when asked to name his toughest foes among this year’s Draft class. “They're two really skilled players, and they’ve got really good hockey I.Q.

“So it's definitely tough playing against the both of them for sure.”