The Freeway Faceoff: A Storied Rivalry 

Today marks the 168th regular season game between the Ducks and Kings, with Anaheim owning a 76-63-28 record in the all-time series, 42-26-16 at Honda Center/Arrowhead Pond. Some fun facts about the rivalry:

The first showdown came December 2, 1993 at what was then known as the Great Western Forum, a 3-2 Kings win that would set the tone for the rivalry with 60 combined penalty minutes (including six roughing minors and one fight involving Stu Grimson and Philip Crowe).

Honda Center and what is now known as Crypto.com Arena are 31 miles apart, an approximate drive of 35 minutes (slightly longer with traffic.)

The Kings made their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 1993 (losing to Montreal in five games), and the Ducks played their first game in franchise history three months later.