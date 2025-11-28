The Freeway Faceoff: A Storied Rivalry 

It's the 168th regular season meeting between the Ducks and Kings, a rivalry that goes back 32 years

By Adam Brady
Anaheim Ducks

Today marks the 168th regular season game between the Ducks and Kings, with Anaheim owning a 76-63-28 record in the all-time series, 42-26-16 at Honda Center/Arrowhead Pond. Some fun facts about the rivalry:

  • The first showdown came December 2, 1993 at what was then known as the Great Western Forum, a 3-2 Kings win that would set the tone for the rivalry with 60 combined penalty minutes (including six roughing minors and one fight involving Stu Grimson and Philip Crowe).
  • Honda Center and what is now known as Crypto.com Arena are 31 miles apart, an approximate drive of 35 minutes (slightly longer with traffic.)
  • The Kings made their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 1993 (losing to Montreal in five games), and the Ducks played their first game in franchise history three months later.
  • Since then, the rivals have played each other 84 times in Anaheim, 80 times in Los Angeles, twice at O2 Arena in London in 2007 (where they each took 4-1 victories), once at Dodger Stadium in 2014 (a 3-0 Ducks win) and one postseason series (2014 when the Kings won in seven). Tonight is the third straight Black Friday game between the two teams.
The Ducks and Kings Rivalry Through the Years

  • The Freeway Faceoff moniker for the rivalry didn't exist until 2007, after it was chosen in a poll of more than 12,000 fans.
  • The Ducks became the first California team to win the Stanley Cup in 2007, but the Kings have since won two Cups (in 2012 and 2014). While the Ducks have won the Pacific Division six times (including five in a row from 2013 through 2017), LA has never won it. The Kings did win the division when it was called the Smythe in 1991.
  • Teemu Selanne is the Ducks' all-time leading scorer vs. LA, with 37-51=88 points in 72 games, while Anze Kopitar paces the Kings with 32-58=90 points in 93 games vs. Anaheim.

