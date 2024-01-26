Recap: Vaakanainen Scores First NHL Goal in OT Loss to Stars

Urho Vaakanainen scored his first NHL goal and John Gibson made 40 saves, but Thomas Harley scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Ducks tonight at American Airlines Center.

Despite grabbing a point for the second straight game, the loss dropped Anaheim to 16-30-2 (34 points) on the season and denied the club's bid at consecutive wins for the first time this month.

Vaakanainen, Jakob Silfverberg and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. Isac Lundestrom collected two assists. Gibson kept his team in the game all night with a strong performance in net, especially so in the third period, turning aside 40-of-44 Dallas shots.

Matt Duchene, Craig Smith and Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars, who extended their point streak to four games and improved to 29-13-6 (64 points) on the season - third in the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.

The Stars raced out to an early lead with the night's first goal just 2:22 after puck drop, capitalizing on a Ducks defensive zone turnover with a short-side snipe by Duchene off left wing.

Duchene has 43 points in 47 games this season, his first with Dallas, good for third among team leaders. The nephew of Anaheim assistant coach Newell Brown, Duchene is now 13 points shy of 800 for his NHL career, 22nd among active players.

Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin both collected their 20th assists of the season on the play.

Later in the opening frame, Troy Terry twice came within inches of giving Anaheim the tying goal, first on a breakaway move to the backhand that Oettinger kicked aside with a left pad save and then on a snap shot from the right circle that rung the post and stayed out.

Instead it would be more of any unlikely source evening the score, one at long last getting his well-earned first NHL goal.

Vaakanainen had prior scored what he thought to be his first goal in the NHL on three separate occasions only to have that goal nullified on review or later awarded to a teammate, but this time the luck was on the friendly Finn's side.

Just seconds after the Stars had hit the post themselves on one side of the ice, with half the building and players alike initially thinking it had gone in, Vaakanainen raced the other way and fired a low shot on net just before skating into the corner of the offensive zone. The shot seemed to confuse the All-Star netminder, squeaking between his legs from the sharp angle to tie the game at one.