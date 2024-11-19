Recap: Leason, Dostal Lead Ducks to 4-2 Win in Dallas

Brett Leason posted his first career three-point night and Lukas Dostal made 34 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars tonight at American Airlines Center.

With the win, Anaheim's second in a row, the Ducks improved to 7-8-2 on the season and 3-3-2 on the road.

Leason led Anaheim offensively with a goal and two assists, his second multi-point performance in his last three games. Olen Zellweger, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe also scored for the Ducks, helping the visitors race to a 3-0 lead by the midway point of the second period and capture consecutive wins for the first time this season. Ryan Strome, Pavel Mintyukov, Radko Gudas and Alex Killorn collected assists. Dostal earned his fifth win of the season with stops on 34-of-36 Dallas shots.

Esa Lindell and Matt Duchene for the Stars, who fell to 11-6-0 on the season and saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 24 saves.

The first period was all Anaheim, as the Ducks raced out to an early 2-0 lead with multiple strong shifts at the game's start.

The first came on a point shot from Zellweger, who opened the scoring early in the first period much like he did twice on the club's recent homestand, after Strome pulled back an offensive zone faceoff.