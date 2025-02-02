Recap: Killorn Leads Ducks to Comeback Win over Canadiens

The Ducks overcame a tough first period to earn a comeback win on home ice, today downing the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at Honda Center.

The win, Anaheim's fourth in its last five games, pushed the club to 22-24-6 on the season, seven points back of a Western Conference Wild Card position.

The newly united trio of Alex Killorn, Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson led the way offensively for Anaheim, with Killorn's third-period goal ultimately holding up as the game-winner. Frank Vatrano also scored, as the Ducks remained undefeated in regulation (21-0-2) on the season when scoring at least three goals.

Lukas Dostal earned his 14th win of the season with saves on 21-of-23 Montreal shots, including each of the visitors' final 13 attempts.

Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak scored for the Habs, who fell to 24-23-5 with their fourth straight loss. Goaltender Sam Montembeault made 19 saves.

Montreal claimed a 2-0 advantage in the first period courtesy of a special teams clinic on both ends of the ice.

Armia struck first with a shorthanded goal just past the midway mark of the opening frame, driving the net and finishing off a centering pass from linemate Jake Evans on right wing immediately after an Anaheim turnover.

Evans, a defensively-focused center, has factored in five of Montreal's six shorthanded goals this season, trailing only Florida's Sam Reinhart and Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel for the most shorthanded points in the NHL.

Dvorak doubled the lead with a power-play tally later in the period, punching home a rebound from down low with one second remaining on a hooking penalty against Anaheim's Frank Vatrano.

That 2-0 score would hold until late in the second period, when Anaheim pulled right back even with a pair of goals just 40 seconds apart.

McTavish first made it 2-1 with a drive to the net, finding free space in front of Montembeault and tipping home Killorn's shot from the top of the right circle.