Recap: Ducks Ride Dominant First Period to 5-3 Victory over Preds

The Ducks kicked off a five-game road trip with one of their best performances of the season tonight, racing out to an early lead to down the Nashville Predators 5-3 at Bridgestone Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim snapped a five-game losing skid and improved to 14-25-1 on the season - with an 8-9-0 mark away from home ice.

Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, Mason McTavish, Troy Terry and Radko Gudas scored, helping Anaheim build a 4-0 lead before the midway point of the second period. Alex Killorn, Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov, Adam Henrique and Urho Vaakainen added assists.

With an assist on Terry's second period goal, which put the Ducks ahead 4-0, Henrique recorded his 500th career point in the NHL.

LaCombe's two assists on his 23rd birthday marked his first career NHL multi-point effort.

Lukas Dostal earned the win in net, denying 39-of-42 Nashville shots.

Alexandre Carrier, Philip Tomasino and Denis Gurianov scored the Preds, who fell to 22-18-1 on the season. Juuse Saros made 28 saves in the Preds loss.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras left the game early in the first period after an awkward collision into the boards. Zegras was helped off the ice and did not return to the game.

From there though, the first period was all Anaheim as the Ducks outshot the Preds 14-11 in the first period and led 3-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Anaheim initially took the lead seconds after killing off a Nashville power play. As Strome exited the box, Killorn lifted a high-arching pass just below the center-ice scoreboard, allowing Strome to skate into the loose puck along for a breakaway, which he tucked on the backhand between Saros' legs for a 1-0 Ducks advantage.