Recap: Ducks Fight Back to Extend Point Streak, Fall 5-4 in OT to Red Wings

The Ducks fought back from a three-goal deficit to force overtime and earn a standings point tonight, but ultimately fell 5-4 in OT to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

Despite the loss, just Anaheim's second in the last nine games, the club extended its point streak to five games. The Ducks now stand at 25-24-7 on the season.

Cutter Gauthier scored twice for Anaheim, including the game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. Ryan Strome and Olen Zellweger also scored, as the Ducks remain undefeated in regulation this season when scoring at least three goals. Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano, Mason McTavish, Jackson LaCombe, Leo Carlsson and Robby Fabbri recorded assists. Lukas Dostal made 31 saves in his 34th appearance of the season.

Patrick Kane netted the game-winner exactly four minutes in overtime on breakaway, his second goal of the night and 13th career OT winner - tied for 13th place in NHL history. Marco Kasper, Alex DeBrincat, and J.T. Compher also found the back of the net for the Red Wings, who improved to 29-22-6. Veteran Alex Lyon earned the win in net with stops on 24-of-28 Anaheim attempts.

Detroit claimed full control in the game's first five minutes, racing out to an early 3-0 lead. The second and third goals were both scored on the power play seconds after the Ducks were called for simultaneous tripping penalties.

Kane's power-play tally, the 134th of his NHL career, tied him with him Kevin Stevens for the seventh-most by an American-born player in league history.

With two helpers, Detroit's Lucas Raymond secured his second consecutive 40-assist season, joining Dylan Larkin and Henrik Zetterberg as the only Red Wings to accomplish that feat over the last decade.

Strome would then put the Ducks on the board with 11 minutes to go in the opening frame, winning the race to a loose rebound in the low slot and quickly swiping it past Lyon to the short side.