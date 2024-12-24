Recap: Ducks Fall 3-1 to Vegas in Final Game Before Holiday Break

The Ducks once again erased a third-period deficit but this time could not finish the job, tonight falling 3-1 to the division rival Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 13-16-4 on the season and 7-6-3 away from home ice.

Mason McTavish scored the lone goal for Anaheim, briefly tying the game early in the third period. Radko Gudas and Robby Fabbri tallied assists. Lukas Dostal and John Gibson combined for 30 saves.

Tanner Pearson, Tomas Hertl and Keegan Kolesar scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 23-8-3 on the season and extended their lead atop the Pacific Division. Goaltender Adin Hill earned his 15th win of the season with stops on 28-of-29 Anaheim attempts.

Ducks forward Brock McGinn left the game in the first period after an awkward collision with Vegas' Tomas Hertl on his initial shift. McGinn came back to the bench later in the period and skated short laps during a television timeout, seemingly testing an ailment, but immediately returned to the locker room and was soon announced out with a lower-body injury.

Gibson then departed the game later in the opening frame after taking a stick to the face from Vegas forward Tanner Laczynski. Gibson was helped off the ice and did not return with an upper-body injury. Laczynski was assessed a two-minute minor for interference on the play.