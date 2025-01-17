Recap: Ducks Earn a Point with Third Period Rally, Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Lightning

Terry's goal marked his 264th career point, all with Anaheim, tying Scott Niedermayer and Adam Henrique for 10th-most in team history. Terry leads the Ducks with 34 points in 41 appearances this season, including six in his last five games.

McTavish very nearly made it 2-0 a few minutes later on a rebound chance in tight, pulling the puck to his backhand and lifting a shot from the side of the net, but this time Vasilevskiy got across in time to rob the stunned young forward.

McTavish had played each of his first 38 games this season at center, but tonight skated on left wing alongside Carlsson and Alex Killorn.

Tampa would then make good on its goaltender's big stop too, whipping the puck around the perimeter on another power-play chance with Brandon Hagel eventually feeding Cirelli for a backdoor tap-in.

With the secondary helper, veteran defenseman and captain Viktor Hedman became the first player in franchise history with 600 assists as a Bolt. Hedman is also one of just four Swedish blueliners in NHL history to achieve to the milestone, joining Nicklas Lidstrom, Erik Karlsson and Borje Salming.

Guentzel put the Bolts in front early in the second on the first of back-to-back power plays, punching home a rebound that had snuck through Dostal and sat free in the crease.

Signed to a long-term free agent contract last summer, Guentzel is second among Lightning team leaders with 21 goals in 42 games this season. Ten of those goals have come on the power play, third-most in the NHL.

Despite the special teams struggles, Anaheim would pull back even off a strong 5-on-5 forecheck. McTavish poked the puck free, finding space in the right wing corner before delivering a short pass to Carlsson in the near faceoff circle. Carlsson then got rid of his shot in a hurry, beating Vasilevskiy up over the glove to tie the game at two.