Recap: Ducks Down Sharks 4-3 in Preseason Opener

The Ducks began the 2024 preseason with a comeback win tonight in San Jose, riding a four-goal second period to defeat the rival Sharks 4-3 at SAP Center.

Carson Meyer and Mark Pysyk led Anaheim offensively with a goal and an assist apiece. Brett Leason and rookie Yegor Sidorov also scored. Boris Katchouk, Nikita Nesterenko, Rodwin Dionicio, Jansen Harkins and goaltender Oscar Dansk tallied assists.

Dansk and his fellow Swede, 22-year-old Calle Clang, split the evening in net for Anaheim, stopping 28-of-31 San Jose shots.

Danil Gushchin, Alexander Wennberg and Jack Thompson scored for the Sharks, who have now dropped each of their first two preseason games. Vitek Vanecek and Gabriel Carriere combined for X26saves.

San Jose led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Gushchin and Wennberg, the latter a power-play marker amidst a scramble in front of Anaheim's net.

The second period would be almost all Anaheim though, with four goals in a span of 16 minutes sending the visitors to the third with a narrow edge.

Meyer first put the Ducks on the board less than two minutes in to the middle frame, tracking down Dionicio's point shot that had bounced off the endwall behind the net and right to the far post for a tap-in goal.